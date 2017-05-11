Central football player selected to AHSAA All-Star team

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:12 Gang expert tells the origin of the "1%" designation and how the Outcast bikers fit the description Pause 2:01 Volunteers use paint brushes and birthday cake to bring help and cheer to Army veteran's widow 1:48 Local Girl Scouts get Gold Award 3:12 Congressman Drew Ferguson explains his vote on Affordable Care Act 4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:12 Jordan senior says working "extra hard" is helping her overcome odds 2:28 The Olivia D. Amos birthing center is unveiled at Columbus Regional Health Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The two Red Devil football players share their thoughts on proving themselves to the coaches at two area Division I schools: Trent Kelley at Auburn University and Bryce Wade at Troy University Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer