Biker hit in shootout recalls desperate run for help

Bleeding from a bullet that blew through his femur bone, Demark Ponder was running out of gas as he used his belt to tie off his leg while riding his Harley-Davidson toward what he hoped was the nearest hospital.
The man later charged with killing Dominic Mitchell during a biker gang shootout at Columbus’ 4th Quarter Sports Bar almost had escaped unscathed with the rest of the Outcast Motorcycle Club, fleeing the bar parking lot in a hail of gunfire.
They had just invaded a gathering hosted by a rival club called the Strikers, and stolen the Strikers president’s vest during a brawl in which Mitchell was shot. Outside the bar, a Strikers ally named Edward Bush was firing an AR-15 rifle, first trying only to scare the Outcasts off, but then aiming at them after he got gut shot.
Testifying Thursday in his own defense, Ponder told jurors hearing the murder case against him and two others that he and codefendant James Daniel Jr. ran to their Harleys and cranked them up, but then Ponder told Daniel they shouldn’t pull out until Bush stopped shooting at them.
The gunfire stopped, and they started to ride off, he said. Then it started again.
He looked down and saw that his leg had “flipped backward” from where one of Bush’s .223-caliber bullets had punched through. While still riding his bike, he pulled off his belt to tie it around his leg.
That likely was when a Hi-Point 9mm pistol he had holstered fell out on the road, a bullet jamming the gun’s slide as it hit the pavement. Prosecutors say a ballistics test later matched that gun to a bullet recovered from Mitchell’s body.
Ponder said he and Daniel headed north on I-185, desperately trying to reach a hospital before he ran out of gas. His Harley earlier had “sputtered” when they arrived at the sports bar, and he’d told Daniel then that he needed gas.
Wounded and bleeding as they sped north, he was running out of fuel, and time.
It didn’t help that initially they took the wrong exit before finding the Manchester Expressway and turning west to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital – the same hospital Bush’s friends took him to, and pointed the two Harleys out to police who came there to question witnesses.
Ponder lied to the officers who questioned him, telling them he was wounded in a random shooting while riding on the interstate. Later he would admit he was at the sports bar, where he shot at a man inside.
Claiming self-defense
Now on trial for murder with Daniel and alleged Outcast leader Daginald Wheeler, Ponder chose to testify because he is claiming self-defense.
He said he was not a member of the Outcasts. “I was a pledger,” he said, meaning a recruit on probation. He and others of his status had been instructed that Oct. 9, 2015, to clean up around the Outcasts’ Andrews Road clubhouse, where a biker group called the “Boss Ladies Club” was to hold an anniversary party.
He said an Outcast known as “Middleman” told the pledges they were going on a ride to a sports bar. They were given no further instructions, and were allowed neither to question their superiors nor address them by name, he said: “We address them as ‘sir.’”
He and Daniel were among eight who rode their Harleys single-file to the 6959 Macon Road bar. They followed the others inside, where the fight broke out in about 30 seconds, he said.
“I was trying to get out of the business,” he said, but various brawls were breaking out all around him, blocking his way to the exits.
That’s when he saw a big man crouched seven to 10 feet away, pointing a gun at him and calling him a racial slur. “I’m going to kill you n----r,” he said the man told him.
He turned away while pulling his pistol and firing two shots behind him, he said: “I don’t know who I hit. I don’t know what the guy looked like…. I never turned back around.”
He found a clear exit and ran with the others toward the motorcycles, bullets flying all around them, before being wounded riding away.
Back in the bar, Mitchell bled to death from two gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.
As court was about to adjourn Thursday, Wheeler told Judge Bobby Peters that he would like to testify also. The judge set the trial to resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Each defendant is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Wheeler faces an additional count of violating the gang prevention act, and Ponder is charged also with lying to police about where he was shot.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
