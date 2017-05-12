Pacelli’s Daniel Mansfield to play soccer at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

For Pacelli senior soccer player Daniel Mansfield, military and soccer have been two instrumental aspects of growing up. On Friday, he made it official that both will be major parts of his next step in life.
Mansfield finalized his plans to play soccer at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Head, N.Y., in a ceremony at Pacelli. Joined by parents Rick and Noreen as well as Pacelli coach Nick Fusco and several classmates and teammates, Mansfield shared his excitement about what his future holds in store.
On what was Pacelli seniors’ last day of school, Mansfield had the chance to enjoy the proper sendoff.
“It’s really exciting,” Mansfield said. “I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4. I’m just really excited to continue my career at the next level.”
Mansfield’s interest in the military stems directly from his family. His father served in the Air National Guard, and his older sister, Kerry, participated in the United States Navy’s ROTC. Mansfield’s older brother, Brian, attended West Point and was part of the United States Army.
“I’ve always wanted to serve my country, but I’ve always wanted to play soccer, too,” Mansfield said.
Those coupled interests came together thanks to Merchant Marines coach Michael Smolens. Through contact with Smolens, Mansfield secured a spot, putting the two things he has been passionate about together.
“I was super excited,” Mansfield said. “I’ve been talking to (Smolens) for a while now. It’s just crazy to think I’ll be able to keep playing in college.”
Mansfield explained by going to this particular academy, he’ll have two choices once he is done: commission with any of the military branches or begin a career within the Merchant Marine.
Fusco lauded Mansfield, the only goalkeeper he’s had since taking over as Vikings head coach. He explained Mansfield’s size makes his athleticism in the goal deceptive, leading opponents to underestimate what he’s able to do to stop their scoring threats.
“I’ve seen him make amazing saves, get horizontal with the bar and make cat-like reflexes look easy,” Fusco said. “That’s something he’s done the four years he’s been here, and it’s just been a surprise to see that guy do some of the athletic stuff that he’s done.”
The numbers posted by Mansfield, a four-year starter for Pacelli, speak for themselves. Mansfield totaled 21 shutouts in his senior season as the Vikings reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Fusco said he believes Mansfield’s military path is one that should prove a great fit for the soon-to-be high school graduate.
“Daniel is all about discipline,” Fusco said. “Doing the soccer route on top of football, AP classes, extra soccer training and tutoring sessions, I think that (ties into) the military. It’s all about the discipline aspect. That is exactly what Daniel Mansfield is about: doing that extra work, that discipline and that work ethic.”
Mansfield looked on the bright side of the Vikings’ disappointing exit in the playoffs, adding “there’s a blessing in every defeat.” He said the hardest part of his future plans is leaving his friends, many of whom he’s known since pre-K.
Several of those close companions were on hand Friday, getting the chance to cheer on Mansfield as a Pacelli Viking one last time.
“It’s really special, to be able to celebrate a whole career and be able to continue my career,” Mansfield said.
