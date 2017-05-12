Dozens line highway to pay respects to fallen soldier

CUSSETA, Ga — Dozens of people are beginning to line U.S. 280 near the intersection of Highway 27 awaiting the procession that will carry the body of a soldier killed last month in Iraq.
First Lt. Weston Lee will be making the roughly 80-mile journey from Fort Benning, a place where the 25-year-old trained in 2015, to his hometown of Bluffton, Ga., in the state’s southwest corner.
The body was expected to land at Fort Benning at 11 a.m. and begin the long ride home down Highway 27 shortly after.
Nancy Hord of VFW Post 5000 in Cusseta, just east of Fort Benning, was one of those awaiting a chance to pay her respects to Lee. She was wearing an Uncle Sam hat and had a music box playing the national anthem as the crowd gathered.
“I am here to honor this soldier and his family that fought for our lives, literally,” she said. “... We all support our veterans. It makes me cry when I hear of a veteran dying. We all cry here.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments