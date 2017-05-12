Dozens line highway to pay respects to fallen soldier

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting Pause 3:28 Sandra Garrett tells how she discovered that the garden on her property is a historic treasure. 2:01 Volunteers use paint brushes and birthday cake to bring help and cheer to Army veteran's widow 1:06 Area residents gather along highway to honor fallen paratrooper 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University 2:15 Synovus employees treat youngsters to stories and new books for their library 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Local residents lined up along Ga. 280/U.S. 27 to honor fallen paratrooper First Lt. Weston Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Ga. He was killed on April 29, in Mosul, Iraq from injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com