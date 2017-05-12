Manchester football tops LaGrange in spring scrimmage

Manchester football made the most of its spring scrimmage Friday, treating its home fans with a 14-0 victory over LaGrange.
"The spring is all about putting your pads on and knocking the rust off," Manchester head coach Evan Hochstetler said. "I thought tonight went well, especially defensively. They were able to run around, fly around and hit the opponent."
Hochstetler applauded the work of defensive coordinator Joseph Turner in preparation for tonight's game. The Blue Devils defense handled itself well in the scrimmage, severely limiting the Grangers offense for most of the night. Manchester also forced one turnover courtesy Aspen Williams, who pulled off an over-the-shoulder interception in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils showed off their deep depth chart of capable backs in the scrimmage. Three players got the bulk of the carries: Deenizeo Gamble, Kevin Turner and Khalil Brawner.
Gamble led the way on the ground, rushing for 111 yards and scoring Manchester's first touchdown on a 13-yard run. Turner followed with 13 carries for 63 yards, while Brawner racked up eight carries for 31 yards.
Tylan Hollis had the only other touchdown for the Blue Devils, pushing his way past defenders for a 2-yard rushing score in the second quarter.
The team's wealth of ball carriers is something Hochstetler said will play a crucial part in the team's success come fall. He explained two of the halfbacks in his team's Wing-T offense were only recently moved to the position, meaning they had a lot to learn in a short amount of time.
"We did a good job as a unit going live in 11-on-11, but the game speed is always going to be faster," Hochstetler said. "I think seeing this game speed is going to pay dividends going into the fall."
The solid showing precedes a season with high expectations for the Blue Devils. The team is fresh off a 10-win season in Hochstetler's second season and return several key players, including Gamble, Turner, running back and defensive back Anthony Ferguson and quarterback Joseph Brown.
With the summer work now next on the to-do list, Hochstetler said Friday's dress rehearsal was just what the team needed to close out the spring. He said although the final score doesn’t matter, his players know they walked away with a win, giving them some helpful momentum.
Hochstetler added that in order to take down some of the top teams they’ll face come fall, they need to make the most of this confidence booster.
"It just gives us a positive attitude," Hochstetler said. "That's going to cause a ripple effect across the locker room and into the community."
