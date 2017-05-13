Top Picks May 14- May 21

May 15
Access for the Arts
Access for the Arts is an art exploration program for individuals and caregivers with early stage Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. 1-800-272-3900.
May 18
What The Butler Saw
An audacious comic romp by the master of farce, Joe Orton. This bawdy classic comedy features a psychiatrist, his insatiable wife, a blackmailing bellhop, an innocent secretary and a befuddled cop. Clothes off, clothes on, rapid exits, mistaken identities. May 18-20, 25-27, June 1-3, 8, 15, 22 at 7:30 p.m. Columbus State University Riverside Theatre, Studio. This is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Theatre that is rated PG16. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
‘Close Up’ Opening Reception
This new exhibit at the Columbus Museum explores the Chattahoochee Valley’s relationship to the film industry throughout history. Attend this opening reception for a guided tour given by the exhibition’s curatory, Rebecca Bush. 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but RSVP by May 11. Contact Laura Narr at the Columbus Museum by calling 706-748-2562 ext. 544.
May 19
Uptown Concert Series: Lava Lamp Band
A family concert featuring Lloyd Buchanan with Cuban Roots. Bring your lawn chair and blanket. Outside food and beverages are allowed, however, glass containers and outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Free. 1000 block of Broadway. Uptowncolumbusga.com
No Shame Theatre
Weekly showcase of short original works. Sign-up starts at 10 p.m., and show starts at 10:30 P.M. Springer Opera House. Look for the Silver Lady. $5 at the door. All patrons must be 18 or older. springeroperahouse.org.
Ongoing
Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival
52 performances on four local stages in under 10 weeks. Runs May 18-23. Various showtimes and locations. For more information and tickets visit georgiarep.org.
