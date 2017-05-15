Local 2A, 3A track teams compete in state meet in Albany

While several local teams were in Rome this weekend competing in the state meet for Classes 1A Private, 4A and 7A, others were showing out at another state meet in Georgia.
The Jordan boys team took fifth among the Class 2A schools at the meet in Albany for 2A and 3A schools. The showing by the Red Jackets gave the squad the best finish among all local schools in their respective classifications. Spencer also competed in the Albany meet, with the girls team finishing 18th.
Spencer’s boys took 33rd, while Jordan’s girls came home 41st. Kendrick’s boys tied for 24th among the 3A schools at the meet.
The efforts of the Red Jackets left head coach Russell Scott satisfied after the long three-day meet.
“At the beginning of the meet, I told everybody, ‘Every little point counts,’” Scott said. “Once you get to the end, it’s going to be those one or two points that separates you from getting a trophy or you from getting a medal. I was definitely pleased with their performances.”
Scott’s talk on the importance of points played out, with Temple edging Jordan by one point for fourth place.
D’Andre Snead competed in two events late on the last day, and Scott told him the team needed wins in both to accumulate 30 points in the meet. It was a tall task for the senior, but he proved up to the challenge. Snead won the 110-meter hurdles then replicated the performance with a victory in the 300 hurdles.
Scott explained things went awry for Snead in the 110 preliminaries when he was bumped by another participant early in the event before finishing third. That finish, however, was beneficial for Snead, as it placed him in the second lane for the finals race. Snead had the upperhand on the two athletes beside him, leaving no doubt once he got off to a clean start.
“It kind of worked out,” Scott said. “He didn’t have a good qualifying time, but that got him away from the other guys who were costing him a good run time. He was definitely a big part in helping us get fifth place.”
For Spencer, Ladaisha Williams served as the do-it-all athlete at the meet. She grabbed a second-place finish in the 800 dash finals and a seventh in the 400 dash but wasn’t done there. She also contributed to the 4x400 relay team, which took sixth in the finals. Williams ran the relay with Staci Cox, Deja Miller, Quatajiana Stephen and Jaylen Turner.
Kendrick’s Jemarius Holloway delivered for the Cherokees much like Williams did for the Greenwave. He pulled off a pair of commendable runs, finishing fifth in the 100 dash finals and sixth in the 200.
Looking back at Jordan, Scott said the future remains bright. Sophomore Tyler Simmons finished sixth in the long jump finals, while fellow 10th grader Emmanuel Mann took fourth in the high jump finals and eighth in the long jump. Scott added that several of the Lady Red Jackets who competed are underclassmen as well.
“Most of them are pretty young kids, so that’s a good sign,” Scott said. “There’s more to come.”
For official results from all the events, go to Perfect Timing Group’s website.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments