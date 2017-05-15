Olivia Oney’s horseback future makes Columbus High history

2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding Pause

1:28 "Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting

2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain

4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

5:51 Tips to safely view, understand solar eclipse

2:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald