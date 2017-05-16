Manchester’s Jalen Leonard, Deylon Parham sign letters of intent

As the crowd within the Manchester High School cafeteria lingered for the start of Friday’s signing ceremony, 6-foot-8 senior Deylon Parham couldn’t contain his excitement. Standing outside the building, Parham admitted he had some butterflies in his stomach before he made his college plans official.
“I’m nervous,” Parham said. “I just never thought I’d be signing to a college.”
Believe it or not, that’s exactly what he and Manchester teammate Jalen Leonard did shortly thereafter.
Parham and Leonard participated in a signing ceremony to celebrate their future basketball careers. Parham signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala., while Leonard signed with West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange.
“It’s a blessing, to start somewhere and continue to do what you love to do,” Leonard said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The celebration for two of his players was a special one for Manchester head coach George McElroy. In his first season as Blue Devils head coach, Leonard and Parham played important roles for Manchester, making their moving on an enjoyable sight to take in.
“It means a lot to me and means a lot for Manchester basketball, just to see these guys go on to the next level,” McElroy said. “It’s not necessarily just basketball, but to have the opportunity to excel in college. I’m big on academics. I think it’s good for the community, the school and everybody.”
Parham’s future head coach, Richard Mahone, was on hand to see him finalize his plans to become a Pirate. CVCC has had several Manchester players in the past, and according to McElroy, Parham will likely be just as productive as the ones before him.
“The sky's the limit for this guy,” McElroy said. “His upside is tremendous, and I think he’s just going to keep growing, not just in stature but also in basketball. I’m looking for great things from Deylon.”
Parham said CVCC was the school that kept coming back during the recruiting process, making his choice clear. He said his goal is to show out in his time there in the hopes of earning a spot with a Division I school when it comes time to move on.
In the meantime, he is preparing to put on a show in Phenix City.
“I play like a big,” Parham said. “I’m going to bring points, and I’m good on defense. They’re going to like me.”
Leonard was one of Manchester’s most reliable players in this past season, averaging the second-highest points behind Jah’Nile Hill. His efforts helped him land a spot on the All-Bi-City 1A-3A Boys Basketball Team.
As far as McElroy is concerned, Leonard’s consistency didn’t happen by accident.
“He’s just a great kid,” McElroy said. “He’s extremely coachable and a guy you can depend on. He’s a good all-around guy. As far as basketball, he can just shoot the ball.”
Leonard credited McElroy for sending his film to West Georgia Tech, which led to several workouts with the team. His work caught the eye of the coaches, who eventually decided they wanted him in their program.
In Leonard’s eyes, he’s someone who can do a little bit of everything once he joins his college team.
“I can shoot the ball,” Leonard said. “I can put it on the floor and be physical. I can rebound and be a good passer. I’m a good team player, and I’m not selfish at all.”
The crowd inside Manchester on Friday wasn’t one Leonard looked past. Family members took turns taking pictures with both players, while other friends and familiar faces stood by and cheered them on.
It took a while to get the ceremony underway thanks to a missing microphone, but for Leonard and Parham, that only allowed them to take in the moment a little bit longer.
“It’s crazy,” Leonard said. “In Manchester, with us being such a small town, to have this many people come watch us sign is a blessing.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments