Robbery, assault charges dropped in Lakebottom-area incident

Prosecutors dropped robbery and assault charges against a Columbus man Tuesday when victims didn’t recognize him as the gunman who last year took $1,600 and a gold necklace near Lakebottom Park.
Christoper Lynn Copeland had been facing two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing police and one count each of armed robbery, using a gun to commit a crime, being a convicted felon with a gun, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it and possessing hydrocodone.
When witnesses viewing Copeland’s videotaped police interview could not identify him as the man who on Feb. 16, 2016, pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at them before taking the cash and necklace, prosecutors struck a deal for him to plead guilty only to the felony drug possession and misdemeanor obstruction charges.
Judge William Rumer sentenced Copeland, 44, to eight years in prison, which included time for violating probation.
Copeland was charged with obstruction for running from police March 22, 2016, near Hamilton Road and 24th Street. The detectives who chased him down found he had 4.6 grams of crack cocaine and 21 tablets of hydrocodone, according to an arrest warrant.
He was wanted for accosting two people in front of a house in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue, about two blocks north of Lakebottom Park, and taking the cash and necklace from one while he held both at gunpoint.
His defense attorney, Jennifer Curry, said the evidence included a neighbor’s surveillance video, which showed a suspect pacing back and forth. That suspect was said to have weighed around 240 pounds and to have been well spoken, Curry said.
Copeland at the time was skinny, about 170 pounds, and mumbled so often that he was hard to comprehend, she said.
So she asked prosecutors to show the robbery victim and a witness the tape of Copeland’s police interview, and that led to the plea deal on Tuesday, which was to be the first day of testimony in his trial, as attorneys had picked a jury Monday.
Copeland’s record shows he pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Oct. 29, 1999, when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four to serve and the rest on probation. That offense occurred Sept. 10, 1999, when he also ran from police trying to arrest him, records show.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
