Another Columbus gang murder trial has jury issues

Daginald Wheeler said under oath that he was unarmed and fleeing the scene of a fight the night that Dominic Mitchell was shot and killed at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

