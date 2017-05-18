Four Spencer athletes secure futures in signing ceremony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Spencer athletes share reactions to signing ceremony Pause 2:27 Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on his client's acquittal on murder charges 3:03 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 19 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 0:10 Columbus police on the scene investigating a death near Cusseta Road 3:59 Mother of murder victim Dominic Mitchell talks about her son 2:02 Murder victim's mother cries out following acquittal 0:37 Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase 2:58 Murder suspect killed following police car chase in South Columbus 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Spencer seniors Ladaisha Williams, Elijah McNickels, Malik Albritton and Damonte Waits give their thoughts after signing their letters of intent on May 18, 2017. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Spencer seniors Ladaisha Williams, Elijah McNickels, Malik Albritton and Damonte Waits give their thoughts after signing their letters of intent on May 18, 2017. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com