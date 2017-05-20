Five Kendrick athletes sign athletic scholarships

Before about a month ago, signing with a college seemed like a pipe dream to Kendrick senior JQuan Langley.
Langley, a linebacker and defensive end for the Cherokees, said he was impatient about his recruiting process and had made up his mind he wasn’t playing collegiately. That changed when Kendrick head coach Cedric Ware called Langley during a weight-training session with some news.
“I thought it was (about) football dues,” Langley said. “He called me about a college scholarship, and I was like, ‘Oh snap.’ ”
Langley celebrated his plans to attend Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif., with several other Kendrick seniors Friday. He was one of five Kendrick athletes who were honored for earning athletic scholarships in a ceremony at the school.
“When he said Cali, I wasn’t going to say no to that,” Langley said. “I was excited. It’s a blessing.”
Langley shared the big moment with Cincere Sellers, who also will play football at Allan Hancock College; Je’marious Holloway, who will run track at Union College in Barbourville, Ky; and Cur’drea Veasley, who is playing basketball at Andrew College.
A fifth Kendrick senior, Isaiah Sellers, earned a scholarship but was not in attendance due to shoulder surgery. He will play football at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Langley said Cincere Sellers’ decision to also head west eased his anxiety about the move. For Sellers, it’s a chance to do something new in an ideal location.
“It’s a chance to start over and bring Southern football to the West Coast,” Sellers said. “They’re not used to that type of playstyle. I’m going to show them what I’ve got.”
With that said, he knows the most important work lies in front of him.
“That’s huge, but it does still have responsibilities,” Sellers said. “I still have to carry on and put in hard work. Regardless of the work I did down here, I still have to push forward.”
Holloway said he plans to run the 200 and 400 meters at Union College. He said he hopes to carry over the success he had as a Kendrick track athlete, which included finishing fifth at state this year.
“It was a great opportunity,” Holloway said. “It seemed like a better track environment. I just decided to take it. It’s a great chance to get out there and compete.”
Kendrick girls basketball coach Sterling Hicks said Andrew’s coach offered Veasley immediately after seeing her. Veasley, who only played two years for Kendrick, thanked Hicks for getting her mentally prepared for the task that will soon be at hand.
“I feel like all my hard work really just paid off,” Veasley said. “During the season, it was hard, but they told me it was going to pay off. It did.”
Veasley applauded the other Kendrick seniors who were getting the chance to play their sports after high school.
“It shows we really worked hard during the season and we’re getting acknowledged for it,” Veasley said.
