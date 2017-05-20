Jordan softball looks to grow program with upcoming tryouts

After a strong first season at the helm of Jordan softball, head coach John Dimitri is looking to grow his roster for the upcoming campaign.
Dimitri said the team is holding tryouts for any rising ninth graders within the school district. The tryouts will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, at the high school.
Dimitri said bringing in several freshmen to his team will be beneficial for the players’ development and the success of the team.
“The youth is huge,” Dimitri said. “We’re trying to get some incoming ninth graders here at Jordan to come into our program who can be successful from Day 1. The odds of them playing here are a lot higher than some other of places. They can come in, produce and bring quality to our team.”
Dimitri said the Lady Red Jackets’ varsity squad started four freshmen at different points in a 2016 season that included 11 victories, the most Dimitri said the school had in about 10 years.
“I think the season went great,” Dimitri said. “It started off a little rocky, but the more the girls bought into the philosophy the coaching staff brought, we got on a roll there. Our goal is always to get in the playoffs. We fell a little short, but we took it all the way down to the last game of the season.”
Dimitri said his goal is to eventually add a JV as well as a freshman team to complement the varsity squad. He said doing so would help in the team’s progression for years to come, but it boils down to the number of players Jordan can add.
Dimitri and the Lady Red Jackets have already made significant strides. If the team can get the turnout of young talent it needs, they will be able to check off yet another needed box for the future.
“Building a program, we’re taking it step by step,” Dimitri said.
