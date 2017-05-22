Jordan senior Renard Swiney to wrestle at Bacone College

After growing as a wrestler in Muscogee County, Jordan senior Renard Swiney plans to head to a different Muskogee to continue his athletic efforts.
Swiney is set to wrestle at Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. The chance to wrestle at the school was something Swiney said he couldn’t turn down when the wrestling coaches first expressed their interest via a letter sent to Jordan.
“It feels really good to know that I have a chance to wrestle at the next level,” Swiney said. “I had made up my mind and I was like, ‘The first school that shows interest in me and offers me, I’ll take it.’ Also, when I talked to (assistant coach Blake) Nichols over at Bacone, he just made me feel special, as if I was already a part of the team. After that, I knew that was where I wanted to go.”
Swiney finished off his high school career on a high note, taking fifth place in the Class 2A 285-pound division at state. Earlier in the season, he showed out in the City Championships at Columbus High School, ultimately losing in the 285 finals match to Columbus’ William NanaFabu via a pin. For his efforts throughout his senior campaign, Swiney was selected to the 2016-17 All-Bi-City Wrestling Second Team.
“I worked really hard during the season to make my dreams come true and be a state placer,” Swiney said.
Swiney thanked Jordan wrestling coach Russell Scott, who he said helped him tremendously in his development as a wrestler.
“I feel as if wrestling for Jordan under coach Scott really helped me get to where I am today,” Swiney said. “He taught me discipline, how to accept my losses with my wins and to wrestle every match like it was my last.”
Swiney made it clear he grew up quite a bit in his time at Jordan. His improvement on the wrestling mat was apparent as he improved over his years, but his maturity is what will be crucial as he goes off to college nearly 12 hours away.
Swiney stuck to his plan to follow through with the first college who showed him attention. Now that his days as a Red Jacket wrestler are over, he has turned his attention to Bacone and translating his high school achievements into a strong college career.
“I’m just looking forward to getting better over at Bacone in a sport that I truly love,” Swiney said. “I’m ready for any obstacles that may come my way.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and making a statement that I deserve to be there.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
