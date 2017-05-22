Columbus golf teams in driver’s seat at 4A state tournaments

After one day of play in the Class 4A boys and girls golf state tournaments, Columbus High School may want to clear out some room in its already-crowded trophy case.
The Columbus boys and girls teams lead in their respective tournaments, which are being played in Columbus. The Blue Devils hold a 15-stroke lead over second place Marist, while the Lady Blue Devils cling to a three-stroke advantage over Woodward Academy.
“I think that’s great for our school,” Columbus girls coach Joe McDaniel said. “We work really hard in the classroom and on the practice field, and we enjoy when our students have the chance to share the success.”
The Columbus boys put together a superb opening round of play at the Country Club of Columbus, shooting a 279 to hold the lead after Round 1.
Jonathan Parker led Columbus in the opening round, shooting a 68 for what was the second-lowest individual score for the day. Nolan Miller and Ben Carr followed close behind, shooting 69. Daniel Davis’ 73 was the final score that counted for Columbus, as John Calhoun’s 76 and Ben Womack’s 82 were dropped.
A victory for the Blue Devils would give the team its second consecutive state title and the fourth under head coach Chris Parker.
“I think they played well,” Parker said. “Obviously, that’s the neighborhood of what I expected and what they expected as well. It was pretty consistent to what we’ve seen in our practice rounds.”
The Columbus girls put forth a strong day of golf as well. Mary Catherine McDaniel led Columbus with a 76, topping teammate Faith Scott by two strokes. Maddy Krueger posted an 85, which was the last round that counted toward the team score. Ashton Hill’s 97 was the drop score for the Lady Blue Devils.
“I thought they played really consistent, steady golf,” McDaniel said. “They shot the same thing at area. I’m really proud of them.”
Northside was the only other Muscogee County school to have teams in either tournament.
The Northside Patriots were tied for eighth at the first day’s end. Cole Kirkland posted the top score for Northside, carding a 75 after 18 holes. Dalton Whittle shot a 76, followed close behind by Bo Pitts’ 77. Two Patriots — Bobby Moffett and Andy Callahan — shot 81, one of which was the fourth and final score for the Patriots.
The other 81 along with Parker Younce’s 87 were the drop scores for the Patriots.
The Lady Patriots shot 335 and sit 18th going into Round 2 at Maple Ridge. Landon Cumbie’s 100 was the lowest score for Northside, followed by Reagan Parrish’s 116. Maria Caruso’s 119 was the final counting score for the Lady Patriots, with Kirkly Gallops’ round being dropped.
As the Blue Devils prepare to play a second day of the tournament for the first time, Parker made it clear that he doesn’t expect the pressure to affect his players.
“With the experience this team has, it’s not a group that’s not really going to get caught up in the moment,” Parker said. “They’re going to be able to do what they usually do.”
Round 2 for both tournaments begins at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Top 10 boys standings
Columbus - 279; Marist - 294; Woodward Academy - 295; Lafayette - 297; St. Pius - 299; North Oconee - 302; Oconee Co. - 305; Northside - 309; Richmond Academy - 309; Blessed Trinity- 311
Top 10 girls standings
Columbus - 239; Woodward Academy - 242; Marist - 248; Blessed Trinity - 255; White Co. - 259; North Oconee - 285; Central (Carrollton) - 296; Jefferson - 296; Cedartown - 315; Madison Co. - 315
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
