Blair Harrison returns to Brookstone as head football coach

When people asked Blair Harrison if he would return to Brookstone, the former Cougars football coach always left the door open. If there was a vacancy, Harrison explained, he might go back someday.
Someday finally came for Harrison last week.
Brookstone announced on May 19 that Harrison is returning as head football coach. Harrison led the Cougars from 2003 to 2011, winning 73 games and making the playoffs eight times along the way.
Harrison replaces Scott Pethtel, who was approved as the head coach at Muncie Central in Indiana Tuesday. Pethtel posted a 10-12 record in his two seasons at Brookstone.
"I've been a head coach at a couple of different schools and a couple different types of schools," Harrison said. "I've been an athletic director where I didn't coach football at all. What I've come to the conclusion of from all my travels is it's not about what kind of school you're at or where it's located; It's the people, the kids and the community. Even though I was in some great communities, nothing ever compared to the Brookstone community."
Harrison left Brookstone as the all-time winningest coach after the 2011 season and took over as head coach at Kingston High School in Tenn. In 2013, he returned to Ga. as the head coach at Towns County -- where he posted the second-best record in school history in his lone season -- before becoming athletic director and softball coach at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie, La.
Harrison, his wife Krissy and their two children, Blair Jr. and Brewton, moved back to Columbus last year with Harrison's intent on coaching football. Harrison said he was in line to replace Dwight Jones as Harris County head coach, but a late decision by the school board resulted in defensive coordinator Zac Howard's promotion.
At that point, Harrison was in a fix. That is, until Hardaway principal Matt Bell gave him a call.
"We moved back on just the luck that I would find work, and luckily he offered me a job,” Harrison said. “I'll be appreciative of that for the rest of my life because he helped us out."
Harrison served as Hardaway offensive coordinator in 2016. In Harrison's only season on staff, Hardaway posted more wins than it had in the previous three seasons.
This offseason Harrison said he again had a chance to coach at Harris County, this time as Howard's defensive coordinator. It was an offer he was very much considering, but when Brookstone came calling, his choice became clear.
"I think I'm a really good fit for Brookstone, and I think they understand that," Harrison said. "I think they saw an opportunity to get me back since I was here (in Columbus). I'm extremely lucky to be able to go back, and I'm very appreciative."
Harrison spoke of the special moments he had at the other schools after Brookstone but added there is a sense of regret on ending his first tenure with the Cougars.
"I wish I had never left," Harrison said. "Sometimes we do things in life that we have to do and realize we made a mistake. I'm just lucky that I get to go back to somewhere I love so much."
Harrison described himself as a "Wing-T guy with modern day passing principles", explaining there is an emphasis on the ground game but that his teams won't hesitate to pass. Defensively, he plans to run multiple fronts, with the primary goal being to shut down the opponent's rushing attack.
The Cougars haven’t won a playoff game since he left, but the challenge of rebuilding is not something new to Harrison.
"We were the bottom of the barrel, and I feel like the work we did at Brookstone ramped up the volume in the region and forced the other teams to start doing something different or they were never going to compete with us," Harrison said. "I know for a fact they were in the weight rooms in the summer repping out (and saying), 'Beat Brookstone.'"
Harrison introduced himself to a few players at a meet and greet but hasn't had a chance to meet with his entire team yet. That will likely take place on June 5, when the Cougars begin their summer work.
Harrison said his players can expect to be prepared and learn what it takes to be winners. The fans, he said, should anticipate packed crowds at games and more talk in town about the football team.
"We're trying to bring a sense of pride back to the program," Harrison said. "I want to bring back that tradition of when someone plays us, they're scared."
Harrison said he wouldn't call this reunion the greatest thing that's happened to him but added he's more than ready for the task.
"There's a lot of things that have happened in my life to make me feel very lucky," Harrison said. "I've survived cancer, and I've had two wonderful babies. I would say that I'm extremely honored to be asked to come back to coach the football team, and I'm not going to let them down."
