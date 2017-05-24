Hardaway baseball’s Ryan Anderson signs with Lane College

Hardaway senior Ryan Anderson signed to play baseball with Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., on Wednesday. Anderson was joined by his parents, Dawn and Joseph Anderson, as well as several Hardaway teammates, coaches and teachers.
“It means a lot,” Anderson said. “It’s been my dream to play college baseball and go further than that. I’m just blessed to be able to go to the next level. I know a lot of people don’t get to, so I think my hard work has paid off.”
Anderson spent most of his time with the Hawks playing center field and left field. In 2017, he posted a .277 batting average. He scored 11 runs in his senior season and posted a .975 fielding percentage.
“Ryan is a good player for us and was for the last two years,” Hardaway head coach Chris Gilstrap said. “He’s a great defender in the outfield. The thing about Ryan is he gives you everything he has every single day. You know when he’s in the lineup that he’s going to hustle and do everything that’s asked of him.”
Anderson explained how Lane College separated itself when he was making his final decision. He complimented the team’s atmosphere, adding that he was impressed by the coaches’ attitudes. He said they like working toward improvement there, which is a characteristic he hopes he’ll display once he joins the team.
“I want them to know I’m a team leader and I like to work and get better every day,” Anderson said. “I think we can really do some big stuff there.”
Anderson’s signing was a welcomed sight for Gilstrap.
“It’s always nice to see them keep going,” Gilstrap said. “Our goal is to get them out of here, get them college scholarships and get a college degree that hopefully they don’t have to pay a lot of money for. Anytime anybody can move on, it’s very important to our program and their family.”
Anderson, who played on the varsity team the last two years, said this year’s playoff run was his favorite moment from his senior season. Hardaway reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs before falling to Heritage-Catoosa.
The postseason was Anderson’s first in his high school career, which made the team’s victories that much more special.
“It was definitely exciting for me, especially going as deep as we did and being the last team from Columbus in the playoffs,” Anderson said.
Anderson admitted he hadn’t known if he would sign before school was out but felt confident they could make it happen. He said putting in all the work was a difficult process, but now that his big day had arrived, it was something that was well worth the wait.
“I figured it was coming,” Anderson said. “The Hardaway coaches helped me and the travel ball coaches helped me.
“(Signing) was coming. The time is just now.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments