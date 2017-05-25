Hardaway senior Mykel Page was recognized as the All-Region Player of the Year by the coaches in the region.
Hardaway senior Mykel Page was recognized as the All-Region Player of the Year by the coaches in the region.

May 25, 2017

All-Region 1-4A Baseball Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

After helping the Hardaway baseball team on the mound, in the field and at the plate throughout the 2017 season, senior Mykel Page was recognized by the coaches in Region 1-4A.

Page was selected as the region’s Player of the Year as part of the 2017 All-Region Baseball Team. Page posted a 6-5 record with 67 strikeouts and a 1.68 ERA. Page, who manned shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, also hit .318 with three home runs and 17 RBIs for the Hawks.

“It felt great, knowing all my hard work and the time I spent with my friends paid off,” Page said.

Hardaway head coach Chris Gilstrap, selected as the region’s Coach of the Year, lauded Page for the role he played for the Hawks in his four years with the team.

“Mykel’s a great player, and he has been since he got here,” Gilstrap said. “Really the last two (years), he was the heart of the team. He carried us in a lot of situations and a lot of games on the mound, at shortstop and getting big hits for us. He really turned it on and showed why he was named Player of the Year toward the end of the year and in the postseason.”

Page played a pivotal role for the Hawks as the team kept its postseason run alive. Hardaway reached the Class 4A quarterfinals, farther than any other Columbus-area team in 2017.

Page made the All-Region First Team at shortstop and Second Team as a pitcher. He was joined on the First Team by two Hardaway teammates, pitcher Jonathan Manibusan and outfielder Chris Black.

“It’s nice to see when everybody votes for your guys and you have that many represented on the team,” Gilstrap said. “It says a lot for the type of kids we’ve got and the hard work they’ve put in.”

Gilstrap said being chosen as Coach of the Year meant a lot to him but explained he has others to thank for putting him in such a position.

“If it wasn’t for the Player of the Year, I wouldn’t be the Coach of the Year,” Gilstrap said. “If it weren’t for the handful of guys we had on there, my name wouldn’t be on there. I just reap the benefits of our players’ producing.”

Cairo senior Emerson Hancock was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.

First Team

Pitcher - Clayton Duncan, Columbus

Pitcher - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway

Catcher - Alex Marquand, Shaw

First Baseman - Brian Trepanier, Shaw

Second Baseman - Seth Shadix, Northside

Shortstop - Mykel Page, Hardaway

Third Baseman - Waggener Davidson, Northside

Outfielder - Robbie Tillman, Columbus

Outfielder - Kaleb Podger, Shaw

Outfielder - Chris Black, Hardaway

Designated Hitter/Utility - Jonathan Brand, Columbus

Second Team

Pitcher - Mykel Page, Hardaway

Pitcher - Trent Grantham, Columbus

Catcher - Bryce Valero, Northside

First Baseman - Eric Jenkins, Carver

Second Baseman - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway

Shortstop - Dalton Bradford, Northside

Third Baseman - Hunter Duke, Hardaway

Outfielder - Spence Cooper, Cairo

Outfielder - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway

Outfielder - Chantler Valero, Northside

Designated Hitter/Utility - Dajon Davis, Carver

Honorable Mention

Cairo: DJ Collins, Austin Shattles; Columbus: Gage Dempsey, Will Ferrell, Trent Swinehart; Hardaway: Jordan Manibusan, Kevin Henry; Northside: Kenny Harrell, Mack Williams, Hunter Poe, Camden Mathis, Conner Willis; Shaw: Andrew Tillery

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

