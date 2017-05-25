All-Region 1-4A Baseball Team announced

After helping the Hardaway baseball team on the mound, in the field and at the plate throughout the 2017 season, senior Mykel Page was recognized by the coaches in Region 1-4A.
Page was selected as the region’s Player of the Year as part of the 2017 All-Region Baseball Team. Page posted a 6-5 record with 67 strikeouts and a 1.68 ERA. Page, who manned shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, also hit .318 with three home runs and 17 RBIs for the Hawks.
“It felt great, knowing all my hard work and the time I spent with my friends paid off,” Page said.
Hardaway head coach Chris Gilstrap, selected as the region’s Coach of the Year, lauded Page for the role he played for the Hawks in his four years with the team.
“Mykel’s a great player, and he has been since he got here,” Gilstrap said. “Really the last two (years), he was the heart of the team. He carried us in a lot of situations and a lot of games on the mound, at shortstop and getting big hits for us. He really turned it on and showed why he was named Player of the Year toward the end of the year and in the postseason.”
Page played a pivotal role for the Hawks as the team kept its postseason run alive. Hardaway reached the Class 4A quarterfinals, farther than any other Columbus-area team in 2017.
Page made the All-Region First Team at shortstop and Second Team as a pitcher. He was joined on the First Team by two Hardaway teammates, pitcher Jonathan Manibusan and outfielder Chris Black.
“It’s nice to see when everybody votes for your guys and you have that many represented on the team,” Gilstrap said. “It says a lot for the type of kids we’ve got and the hard work they’ve put in.”
Gilstrap said being chosen as Coach of the Year meant a lot to him but explained he has others to thank for putting him in such a position.
“If it wasn’t for the Player of the Year, I wouldn’t be the Coach of the Year,” Gilstrap said. “If it weren’t for the handful of guys we had on there, my name wouldn’t be on there. I just reap the benefits of our players’ producing.”
Cairo senior Emerson Hancock was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.
First Team
Pitcher - Clayton Duncan, Columbus
Pitcher - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway
Catcher - Alex Marquand, Shaw
First Baseman - Brian Trepanier, Shaw
Second Baseman - Seth Shadix, Northside
Shortstop - Mykel Page, Hardaway
Third Baseman - Waggener Davidson, Northside
Outfielder - Robbie Tillman, Columbus
Outfielder - Kaleb Podger, Shaw
Outfielder - Chris Black, Hardaway
Designated Hitter/Utility - Jonathan Brand, Columbus
Second Team
Pitcher - Mykel Page, Hardaway
Pitcher - Trent Grantham, Columbus
Catcher - Bryce Valero, Northside
First Baseman - Eric Jenkins, Carver
Second Baseman - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway
Shortstop - Dalton Bradford, Northside
Third Baseman - Hunter Duke, Hardaway
Outfielder - Spence Cooper, Cairo
Outfielder - Jonathan Manibusan, Hardaway
Outfielder - Chantler Valero, Northside
Designated Hitter/Utility - Dajon Davis, Carver
Honorable Mention
Cairo: DJ Collins, Austin Shattles; Columbus: Gage Dempsey, Will Ferrell, Trent Swinehart; Hardaway: Jordan Manibusan, Kevin Henry; Northside: Kenny Harrell, Mack Williams, Hunter Poe, Camden Mathis, Conner Willis; Shaw: Andrew Tillery
