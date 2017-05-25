Carver basketball’s Daniel Melvin signs with St. Petersburg

Carver senior basketball player Daniel Melvin has followed the same procedure on a near daily basis since he was 10 years old. It starts with wake-up around 4:00 a.m. and a three-mile run. Next comes a shower and school. After class lets out and basketball practice ends, he heads to the gym where basketball drills and weightlifting ensue.
All those hours Melvin committed to the sport culminated in his big moment on Thursday.
Melvin signed a full athletic scholarship to St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Fla., in a ceremony at Carver. Joined by family, friends and several Carver coaches and teachers, Melvin took in the big moment.
“It’s a blessing, because you know your work has finally paid off,” Melvin said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about going to school and furthering my education. I’m happy I’m able to do that, and my parents won’t have to worry about the financial (aspect). Basketball-wise, I’m happy I’m able to play the game I love for four more years.”
Melvin did a little bit of everything for the Tigers in 2016-2017, averaging 17.4 points per game last season. The Tigers made it to the Class 4A quarterfinals before losing to St. Pius.
For his efforts, Melvin was named the All-Bi-City 4A-7A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“He’s one of the reasons we were able to advance to the Elite Eight,” Carver head coach Warren Beaulah said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some good players, but he’s one of those special players. Because of his leadership ability, the kids respect him. He’s going to be missed. He is an outstanding student-athlete.”
Melvin eventually became a big part of the Carver culture, but Beaulah and the other coaches made him earn it. Melvin recalled coming to Beaulah early on and asking to wear No. 21. Beaulah wouldn’t promise it to him, only guaranteeing he could as a senior.
Melvin explained coming to Carver was huge in his development as a player and an individual.
“It helped me grow a lot,” Melvin said. “Going to Carver, you’re either going to be loved or you’re going to be hated. I know how it feels to be both, so I know how to deal with certain situations because of the name ‘Carver.’ ”
Several people who spoke at Melvin’s signing commended Melvin for his work ethic, including Beaulah.
“He’s the type of kid you want other young players to see,” Beaulah said. “He’s almost that perfect example, so to speak. It’s just been a pleasure to coach him.”
Melvin said he had 28 offers to play basketball. He said he chose St. Petersburg because it shared several characteristics with Carver. He said the team had established itself as a winner, and the atmosphere surrounding the program mirrored what he’d seen in high school.
“I felt comfortable around the team,” Melvin said. “The feeling is like home; it’s just seven hours away now.”
Melvin hopes to play two years at St. Petersburg before taking his game to a Division I college. Melvin used his tenacity to propel himself to some big moments in high school, and in order to make his dreams of playing at the next level a reality, he’ll have to make more strides.
But for someone like Melvin, that challenge is far from intimidating.
“I’m going to go to school and play basketball,” Melvin said. “That’s all I’ve got to worry about.”
