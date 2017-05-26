Jordan’s John Kropaczewski was one of two Red Jackets baseball players selected to the All-Region First Team.
May 26, 2017

All-Region 5-2A Baseball Team released

By Jordan D. Hill

After another strong season which included a trip to the playoffs, several Jordan Red Jackets baseball players were honored by their opposition in Region 5-2A.

Six Red Jackets were chosen to the 2017 All-Region Team. Senior outfielder Austin Sanders and designated hitter John Kropaczewski represented Jordan on the First Team. Pitcher Bryce Long, second baseman Hunter Jackson and utility player Eric Newman were placed on the Second Team. Colby Dehart made the team as an honorable mention.

Sanders and Kropaczewski played important parts for Jordan in 2017.

Sanders got the job done at the plate consistently, hitting .404 with one home run and 26 RBIs in his senior season. He also pitched a team-high 48.2 innings with three victories and 51 strikeouts. Kropaczewski was one of the top hitters in the local area, posting a .419 batting average with three home runs, one of which was the rare over-the-fence shot at Jordan’s home park. Kropaczewski also threw over 40 innings on the mound and notched four victories and 48 strikeouts along the way.

“Both players had great seasons and mean a lot to our program,” Jordan head coach Tony Dimitri said. “Both are three-year starters and have bought into the meaning of Jordan baseball and our coaching staff. To have them represent our region as two of the top players means our program is headed in the right direction. I am very proud of both of their accomplishments.”

Long logged 46.1 innings in 2017 while winning three games and striking out 40 batters. Jackson played in all 32 games for the Red Jackets and ended the season with a .352 batting average with one home run and 19 RBIs. Despite battling injuries, Newman produced a great deal as well, hitting .310 with 21 RBIs.

Dimitri was excited by the players gaining recognition for their efforts in the past season.

“I have been at Jordan now for six years, and the program has come a long way over that time,” Dimitri said. “The kids put in the work and believe in what we are teaching. Our coaching staff is excited about what has been accomplished and the success the players have been rewarded with. It is great that other coaches see the process and have taken notice in what we are trying to build.”

First Team

Pitcher - Josh Hanson, Callaway

Pitcher - Auston Wilson, Heard

Pitcher - Jake Allison, Lamar

First Baseman - Slone Raper, Callaway

Second Baseman - Logan Ward, Heard

Shortstop - Drake Wade, Callaway

Third Baseman - George Rodriguez, Temple

Catcher - Chandler Lott, Callaway

Outfielder - Dylan Johnson, Callaway

Outfielder - Austin Sanders, Jordan

Outfielder - Ethan Brant, Heard

Designated Hitter - John Kropaczewski, Jordan

Utility - Bryan Jones, Heard

Second Team

Pitcher - Hunter Davis, Temple

Pitcher - AJ Head, Heard

Pitcher - Bryce Long, Jordan

Second Baseman - Hunter Jackson, Jordan

Shortstop - Dale Thornhill, Heard

Third Baseman - Kyle Campbell, Callaway

Catcher - Noah Robinson, Temple

Outfielder - Milton Turner, Callaway

Outfielder - Ben Griffin, Callaway

Outfielder - Drew Hopkins, Heard

Designated Hitter - Tanner Collins, Heard

Utility - Eric Newman, Jordan

Honorable Mention

Jordan: Colby Dehart, Darius Stokes; Temple: Stone Briscoe; Lamar: Jonah Stout; Callaway: Bryce Kurian; Heard: Trey Alford

