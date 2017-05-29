Jordan baseball’s Austin Sanders set for All-Star game

After making the most of his senior season, Jordan baseball’s Austin Sanders has the chance to show out alongside some of the top seniors in Georgia.
Sanders was selected to the Southwest Region team for the 2017 Georgia Dugout Club All-State Tournament. The tournament features four teams that will play in a two-day tournament at Georgia College’s John Kurtz Field in Milledgeville.
The four teams — the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — begin play at 1:00 p.m. Friday. Two games will be held prior to a banquet at 7:00 p.m., where Georgia College head coach Jason Eller will be the guest speaker. Four games will then be held on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Sanders put on a clinic as a senior at Jordan, hitting .404 with 42 hits, one home run and 26 RBIs. He also logged the most innings of any Jordan pitcher, throwing 48.2 innings with three victories and 51 strikeouts.
Sanders spoke highly of his time playing for the Red Jackets.
“It helped me grow, not only as an athlete but as a young man,” Sanders said. (Head coach Tony Dimitri and assistant John Dimitri), they helped me. My family, the teachers, this whole school helped me become who I am today. It’s been amazing.”
Sanders’ all-star experience will cap off his high school playing career. He is set to join Point University’s baseball team, where he will play with high school teammate Eric Newman.
When Sanders and Newman signed with the school on May 18, Sanders commended the Point Skyhawks baseball program, particularly for how they treated the two seniors when they visited.
“They just welcomed me and Eric and the three that went with us,” Sanders said. “They welcomed us like family. When I got the offer, I was like, ‘That’s where I want to go.’”
Sanders wasn’t the only Jordan Red Jacket selected to the team. Head coach Tony Dimitri will be on the Southwest Region team’s coaching staff as an assistant. Another Columbus-area coach, Brookstone’s Vince Massey, will be one of the five coordinators for the team.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Friday’s Games: 1:00 p.m. - Northwest vs. Southwest; 3:30 p.m. - Northeast vs. Southeast | Saturday’s Games: 9:00 a.m. - Northwest vs. Southeast; 11:30 a.m. - Northeast vs. Southwest; 2:00 p.m. - Northeast vs. Northwest; 4:30 p.m. - Southeast vs. Southwest
