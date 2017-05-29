Brookstone’s Daniel Amos was one of five Cougars players selected to the All-Region First Team by the coaches.
May 29, 2017

All-Region 4-1A Baseball Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

Several local baseball players in Region 4-1A Private received recognition for their efforts in the 2017 season with the release of the All-Region team.

Brookstone baseball had eight players selected by the region’s coaches, with five of those players making the First Team. Two of the five Manchester players chosen made the First Team, while one of Pacelli’s six players were placed on the First Team. Marion County saw four of its players selected to the Second Team and Honorable Mention squad.

Brookstone’s five First Team representatives were the most among all the schools in the region.

Schley County, which captured the Class 1A Private state championship, took all three of the individual accolades for the region. Chuck Cheek was chosen as Coach of the Year, Chase Patrick took home Pitcher of the Year and Will Barry was named Player of the Year.

The All-Region team is as follows:

First Team

P: Matthew DeLoach, Taylor Co

P: Garrett Brown, Manchester

P: Robby Hinton, Taylor Co

P: Banks Massey, Brookstone

C: Richard Hill, Brookstone

INF: Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

INF: Daniel Amos, Brookstone

INF: Zane Kendrick, Taylor Co

INF: Clint Sellars, Schley Co

INF: Avery Ross, Pacelli

OF: Jeremiah Burgess, Brookstone

OF: Aspen Williams, Manchester

OF: Reid Ragsdale, Schley Co

OF: Drew Moncrief, Taylor Co

DH: Wade Law, Schley Co

U: Trey Lingo, Brookstone

Second Team

P: Ashton Goodin, Schley Co

P: James Welch, Marion Co

P: Noah Braddy, Manchester

P: Hunter Prince, Hawkinsville

C: Jarrod Wall, Schley Co

INF: Warner Adcock, Pacelli

INF: Matthew Brown, Crawford Co

INF: JJ Fuller, Marion Co

INF: Sam Dismuke, Brookstone

INF: Jacob Coody, Hawkinsville

OF: Bruce Huff, Pacelli

OF: Chanse Holloman, Schley Co

OF: Waderrion Hill, Manchester

OF: Ezra Cummings, Taylor Co

DH: Max Eikelberry, Pacelli

U: Jordan Hall, Schley Co

Honorable Mention

Brookstone: Jake Martin, Ryals Norman; Manchester: Keshun Crawl; Marion County: Davis Wiggins, Harrison Humber; Pacelli: Bryce Hagler, Tanner Hall; Crawford Co: Dustin Rozier, Bobby Carter; Dooly Co: Desi Lester, Oscar Hines; Hawkinsville: Jonathan Whisnant, Chris Stone; Schley Co: Camron Vanlerburghe. Cameron Belcher; Taylor Co: Jacob Pounds, Clay Griggs

