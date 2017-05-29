All-Region 4-1A Baseball Team announced

Several local baseball players in Region 4-1A Private received recognition for their efforts in the 2017 season with the release of the All-Region team.
Brookstone baseball had eight players selected by the region’s coaches, with five of those players making the First Team. Two of the five Manchester players chosen made the First Team, while one of Pacelli’s six players were placed on the First Team. Marion County saw four of its players selected to the Second Team and Honorable Mention squad.
Brookstone’s five First Team representatives were the most among all the schools in the region.
Schley County, which captured the Class 1A Private state championship, took all three of the individual accolades for the region. Chuck Cheek was chosen as Coach of the Year, Chase Patrick took home Pitcher of the Year and Will Barry was named Player of the Year.
The All-Region team is as follows:
First Team
P: Matthew DeLoach, Taylor Co
P: Garrett Brown, Manchester
P: Robby Hinton, Taylor Co
P: Banks Massey, Brookstone
C: Richard Hill, Brookstone
INF: Gunnar Watson, Taylor County
INF: Zane Kendrick, Taylor Co
INF: Clint Sellars, Schley Co
INF: Avery Ross, Pacelli
OF: Jeremiah Burgess, Brookstone
OF: Aspen Williams, Manchester
OF: Reid Ragsdale, Schley Co
OF: Drew Moncrief, Taylor Co
DH: Wade Law, Schley Co
U: Trey Lingo, Brookstone
Second Team
P: Ashton Goodin, Schley Co
P: James Welch, Marion Co
P: Noah Braddy, Manchester
P: Hunter Prince, Hawkinsville
C: Jarrod Wall, Schley Co
INF: Matthew Brown, Crawford Co
INF: JJ Fuller, Marion Co
INF: Sam Dismuke, Brookstone
INF: Jacob Coody, Hawkinsville
OF: Bruce Huff, Pacelli
OF: Chanse Holloman, Schley Co
OF: Waderrion Hill, Manchester
OF: Ezra Cummings, Taylor Co
DH: Max Eikelberry, Pacelli
U: Jordan Hall, Schley Co
Honorable Mention
Brookstone: Jake Martin, Ryals Norman; Manchester: Keshun Crawl; Marion County: Davis Wiggins, Harrison Humber; Pacelli: Bryce Hagler, Tanner Hall; Crawford Co: Dustin Rozier, Bobby Carter; Dooly Co: Desi Lester, Oscar Hines; Hawkinsville: Jonathan Whisnant, Chris Stone; Schley Co: Camron Vanlerburghe. Cameron Belcher; Taylor Co: Jacob Pounds, Clay Griggs
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments