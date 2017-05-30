Hitchhiker who stabbed sleeping trucker to death loses appeal

An appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Texan who while hitchhiking with his girlfriend stabbed a trucker to death in Macon County, Ala.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction and life sentence of Gary Lee Poisel, 45, of Amarillo, who in 1999 killed Robert Nelson after the truck driver went to sleep in his cab at a convenience store.
Nelson that June had picked up Poisel and girlfriend Johnna Gray before parking at the store to sleep. Gray went into the store to buy beer, and when she got back, she saw Nelson’s bloody body. Poisel told her he had “done it.”
Nelson was stabbed in the neck, chest, and back, investigators said.
Afterward Poisel drove the truck as he and Gray found a place to throw the body over a guardrail. Later they abandoned the rig at a truck stop.
They left a lot of biological evidence in the truck, but the case wasn’t cleared until DNA tests in March 2010 revealed matches to Poisel and Gray. Gray, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, testified against Poisel, who later appealed to have his conviction overturned.
Assistant Attorney General Kristi Wilkerson argued against the appeal, which the court denied Friday.
