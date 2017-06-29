(Not so) smooth criminals

More Videos

Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial

Columbus Police major describes negotiation that ended standoff on Macon Road

What happens in a rape kit exam?

CSU Police demonstrate de-escalation skills

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

File video: CPD Maj. Gil Slouchick seeks public help in a murder cold case

Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 1 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Crime

Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial

Mark Shelnutt, defense attorney for Raheem Gibson, gives an update of what happened during a Friday afternoon hearing before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Gibson is one of three young men charged in the murders deaths of a Columbus grandmother, her son and granddaughter. Raheem Daniel Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each face charges in the brutal killings of Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home in Upatoi.

Local

City councilor announces he's running for mayor

Columbus Councilor Skip Henderson announced Thursday he will run for mayor of Columbus. During his announcement Henderson discussed public safety, community policing, and how programs for young people like those in parks and recreation help decrease crime.

Local

Police use Taser to take man into custody following Macon Road standoff

One man is in custody after a police standoff on Macon Road in Columbus. Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the incident started in Phenix City and ended on Macon Road in Columbus in front of the former K-Mart location. A brief standoff occurred before officers used a Taser to remove the suspect from the car.

Local

Heart of Serving campaign helps local veteran with needed home repairs

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes partnered Tuesday with Headquarter Nissan and Columbus State University for a service project of the home of Paul Willson and his family in Columbus. Willson served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and then served in various law enforcement agencies until he received serious injuries in an on-duty vehicle accident and had to medically retire. The project is part of the House of Heroes' Heart of Serving Campaign that kicked off August 1. The campaign's goal is to complete projects at 40 homes.

Local

Residents 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in downtown Columbus

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's 2017 filled the streets of downtown with walkers participating in Friday's two-mile walk that began in the 1100 block of Broadway. In 2016 the Columbus walk raised more than $143,000. Prior to the walk, Charles and Bunky Clark were honored for their work on behalf of the cause.

Crime

Update: Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from police chase, three-vehicle accident

The 35-year-old man accused of leading authorities into a chase Tuesday afternoon that ended with a three-vehicle crash appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Edward Baez, 35, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding a traffic control device, no proof of insurance, no state tag and fleeing to elude. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $17,625.

Crime

Man flees Alabama authorities, involved in multi-vehicle crash in Columbus

Columbus police said a man fleeing from authorities in Alabama Tuesday afternoon drove into Columbus and was involved in a multi vehicle crash at Veterans Parkway and Whitesville Road. Police said he was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and faces numerous charges yet to be determined. This is a breaking story and we will update this story with additional details as they become available.

Local

Ministers, funeral directors denounce ‘vigilante’ killings in black community

Members of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) joined forces Monday morning with representatives from local funeral homes for a silent processional and press conference to address the recent rash of homicides that have plagued the community. The processional began at the Liberty Theatre and finished in front of the Columbus Civic Center.

Local

Irma Aftermath: How healthy are your trees?

When Hurricane Irma blew into Columbus Sept. 11, it’s 50 mph winds sent trees across the city tumbling to the ground. They blocked roads, toppled onto cars and smashed into houses. Two local experts on tree care explain why trees fall and how to tell if your trees need attention before the next storm.