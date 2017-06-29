(Not so) smooth criminals

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes partnered Tuesday with Headquarter Nissan and Columbus State University for a service project of the home of Paul Willson and his family in Columbus. Willson served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and then served in various law enforcement agencies until he received serious injuries in an on-duty vehicle accident and had to medically retire. The project is part of the House of Heroes' Heart of Serving Campaign that kicked off August 1. The campaign's goal is to complete projects at 40 homes.