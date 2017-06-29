(Not so) smooth criminals

Mark Shelnutt, defense attorney for Raheem Gibson, gives an update of what happened during a Friday afternoon hearing before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Gibson is one of three young men charged in the murders deaths of a Columbus grandmother, her son and granddaughter. Raheem Daniel Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each face charges in the brutal killings of Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home in Upatoi.