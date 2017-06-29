If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

More Georgia Power Company customers are paying online or at an off-sit payment location, spokesman Robert Watkins said. The company has decided to close the Columbus payment office but will still provide multiple services out of the center on Veterans Pa
Joshua Dean Milligan, 41, and Erica Bragg, 23, were accused of burglarizing a home on Lakeshore Drive in Columbus. Attorney Shevon Thomas represented Milligan in Columbus Recorder's Court on May 23, 2017.
John-Paul Plewa leaves his Rosewood Drive home by kayak to begin his commute to work. More than a week after Hurricane Matthew first hit the area, some residents have managed to stay in their homes despite ongoing flooding.
Jarquariez Scott, 19, pleaded not guilty to carjacking a man June 5, 2014, outside of the After 5 Sports Bar & Grill at 1836 Midtown Drive. Attorney Jennifer Curry represented Scott June 23, 2017, in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Muscogee County School Board member John Thomas of District 2 explains during Monday evening's called meeting why he is willing to be deposed by lawyers representing Montravious Thomas and his mother, who sued the school district for $25 million after a contracted behavior specialist allegedly body-slammed him multiple times, resulting in his right leg being amputated below the knee.