How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
MCSD board member: 'It's just a question of personal integrity'

Latest News

MCSD board member: 'It's just a question of personal integrity'

Muscogee County School Board member John Thomas of District 2 explains during Monday evening's called meeting why he is willing to be deposed by lawyers representing Montravious Thomas and his mother, who sued the school district for $25 million after a contracted behavior specialist allegedly body-slammed him multiple times, resulting in his right leg being amputated below the knee.

Editor's Choice Videos