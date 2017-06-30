Tips to stay safe and sane during Tax-Free Weekend.mp4

Authorities said Thursday afternoon that they are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred early that morning.
Police say the Circle K north convenience store in Eufaula, Ala., was the victim and there were no injuries to employees.
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released.
More Georgia Power Company customers are paying online or at an off-sit payment location, spokesman Robert Watkins said. The company has decided to close the Columbus payment office but will still provide multiple services out of the center on Veterans Pa
Joshua Dean Milligan, 41, and Erica Bragg, 23, were accused of burglarizing a home on Lakeshore Drive in Columbus. Attorney Shevon Thomas represented Milligan in Columbus Recorder's Court on May 23, 2017.