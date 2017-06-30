Tips to stay safe and sane during Tax-Free Weekend.mp4

Retailers and law enforcement share tips to stay safe and sane during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend.
Delayna Earley Island Packet
(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver

Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver

A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released.

