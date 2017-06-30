Veterinarian Roberta Wrighten at PAWS Humane

Dr. Roberta Wrighten is the lead veterinarian at PAWS Humane, the city's no-kill animal shelter at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus. She discusses the importance of spaying and neutering your dogs and cats to protect their health and to control the animal population. (Video by Tony Adams)
Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com
(Not so) smooth criminals

Crime

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver

Latest News

A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released.

