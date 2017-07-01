9-11 Northern baseball clinches state berth, 10-12 Northern forces third game

With big games on the slate Saturday, two Northern baseball teams did their jobs in their pushes for spots for state.
The Northern baseball teams walked away with two victories in the District 8 Tournament in Columbus. The 9-11 Northern team beat Harris County 15-6 to win its age group, while the 10-12 Northern squad beat Peach 7-5.
The 9-11 Northern team entered Saturday’s game unscathed with Harris County advancing through the loser’s bracket.
Northern clinched a spot in the 9-11 state tournament, which begins July 8 in Cartersville.
Although Harris County couldn’t extract revenge on its earlier opponent, the 10-12 Northern team made good.
Northern lost to Peach, but responded with victories in their win-or-go-home scenario to set up the rematch, which Northern won by a two-run margin.
It was a tight contest, but Northern made good on what coach Skip Thompson aimed to accomplish going into the second meeting.
“We owe those guys a little something,” Northern head coach Skip Thompson said. “We came out (in that first meeting) and I didn’t feel like we played our best.”
After splitting two games in the tournament, Northern and Peach will meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday to decide who moves on. The 10-12 state All-Star team begins July 22 in Peachtree City.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments