Opelika man kills nephew, authorities say

Lee County authorities say a fight between an Opelika man and his nephew led to a fatal shooting around 6 p.m. CDT Thursday.
The uncle, Michael Lee Norgard, 54, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The nephew, Marshall Lee Norgard, 40, was dead in a driveway in the 500 block of Lee Road 156, investigators said.
“A .40-caliber handgun was recovered at the suspect’s residence,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Indications are that the victim and suspect were involved in some type of argument shortly before the shooting took place. The victim is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an examination.”
Anyone with more information may call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Coroner’s secret witness line at 334-745-8686.
