California man sentenced in Fort Benning sexual assault

A California man who at gunpoint sexually assaulted a Fort Benning woman for two hours in 2016 will spend more than 11 years in federal prison, authorities said.
On Tuesday, U.S. Chief District Court Judge Clay Land sentenced 60-year-old Alberto F. Islas to serve 135 months in prison for assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse. Islas pleaded guilty on Jan. 3.
According to Islas’ statement to FBI agents, he on Sept. 25, 2016, went to a Columbus shooting range to get ammunition for a firearm he’d owned for 17 years but had never bought ammunition for before. Later that night, he confronted the woman at her residence on post and at gunpoint forced her to perform sexual acts for the next two hours.
The victim eventually was able to send a message to someone who contacted the authorities. Military police rushed to the residence, arrested Islas and confiscated the gun.
“This matter was resolved through swift action by the military police at Fort Benning and rapid investigation by the FBI, which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Islas and the obtaining of the physical and testimonial evidence on the day of the crime that led to this successful prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman III.
He said Islas is from the Los Angeles area.
