Young entrepreneurs will sell their wares at Market Days tomorrow

August 04, 2017 2:31 PM

Saturday’s Market Days on Broadway will include a special Kids’ Vendor Fair from 9-12 a.m., where local children and teens will sell crafts, baked goods, jewelry and artwork alongside other vendors.

The entrepreneurs are elementary school age all the way through high school.

“This will be the last time they can do it before school starts,” said organizer Sherricka Day. “They have jewelry, art, slime, baked goods like cupcakes, rice treats, hand lotion and candles.”

During the summer, the kids set up every first and third Saturday.

“We’re normally in the median on Broadway,” Day said. “But tomorrow we’re going to be in front of the RiverCenter, on the sidewalk.” They will be on the 10th St. side, facing the Rankin Center.

