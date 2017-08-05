Man faces drug charges after fleeing from police, striking vehicle

A man who was stopped for a cracked windshield Friday faces a series of illegal drug and traffic charges after fleeing from police and striking a mother and her three children on South Lumpkin Road at Wise Street.
Lajay D. Jenkins, 35, faces one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, having a cracked windshield, fleeing and eluding police, obstruction of a police officer, having no state license, and two counts each of stop sign violation, hit and run and once count of failing to maintain his lane. He was taken into custody at 6:06 p.m. after a short foot chase and held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling almost $8,000 for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A police officer atempted to stop Jenkins for a cracked windshield but refused to stop. The 1999 Isuzu Todeo he was driving sped through two stop signs and failed to maintain his lane. While fleeing from police he struck another vehicle South Lumpkin Road and Wise Street, said Police Lt. Consuelo Askew. Jenkins is accused of leaving the scene on foot before he was found hiding in a nearby shed.
Askew said the woman and her children were transported to Midtown Medical Center where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments