Excessive tint on car windows leads police to Ecstasy, cocaine

A man with excessive tint on his Nissan Altima led police to a quantity of Ecstasy pills and cocaine Friday at Victory Drive and North Lumpkin Road, Columbus police said.
Reggie Milner, 26, of Columbus was charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and having excessive tint on his vehicle. He was held without bond on the Ecstasy charge and bonds were set at $5,125 on the other charges for am 8 a.m. Friday Recorder’s Court hearing.
During a stop for excessive tint about 6:27 p.m., police found the suspect in possession of 2.5 grams of cocaine valued at $250 and 48 Ecstasy pills valued at $1,200.
Police said the tint on the car windows was 14 percent, well below the legal limit of 32 percent.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Ecstasy or “Molly” is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception. The drug is similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens. It can produce feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth and distorted sensory and time perception.
