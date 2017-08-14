Calvary Christian looks to push toward GICAA state title

In 2014, Calvary Christian reached the GICAA state championship game. After a disappointing end to the 2016 season, the Knights are taking steps to return to the title game and win it this time around.
The Knights enter the 2017 season fresh off a 5-6 campaign in which they went undefeated in region play before falling in the first round of the playoffs in double overtime. Brian Osborne’s 2016 squad was packed with 14 seniors, and the team won its games by simply out-talenting their opponent.
With so many starters now gone, that won’t be the same gameplan for this season.
“That (strategy) kind of got to us when we got to the playoffs,” Osborne said. “This year, we’re really focusing on being a team and working on the fundamentals, the little things. I think that’s going to make a big difference for us this year.”
The good news for Osborne is two of his most dynamic offensive players are back. Twin brothers Kasen and Bryce Andrews have attributed 58 total touchdowns in their two seasons with the Knights, with Kasen playing quarterback and Bryce out at wide receiver.
Kasen made it clear the 48-45 loss to end his junior season has been a motivator throughout the offseason.
“We’ve still got that taste in our mouths that we didn’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs,” Kasen said. “We’re just trying to go back and beat them.”
Bryce explained he and his brother have been leaders on the team since they arrived in 10th grade. He said he thinks about last year’s ending every day and feels the key to a big season for Calvary Christian is to play as a team.
Going far is imperative in Bryce’s mind, considering it’s the duo’s last season as Knights.
“I’ve got to go out with a bang my senior year,” Bryce said. “I’ve got to go hard every down, every play and every game.”
Osborne said his main focus this summer has been working with his back seven on defense, as all those starters from 2016 are gone. Osborne said he’s been impressed with the players stepping into those roles, as they’ve bought in and shown progress during the past few months.
The bad news for Calvary Christian is it has less time to ease into the season compared to others. The Knights’ opening game is against region foe Johnson Ferry Christian Academy, a matchup that may ultimately have playoff implications.
While the time is winding down, Osborne said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from the team, particularly the Andrews brothers, defensive lineman and fullback Chad McNeal as well as offensive lineman and linebacker Brandon Wright.
The Knights have put in the work for improvement in a number of areas, and at this point, the season won’t get here soon enough.
“I’ve been waiting since that last horn went off when we lost in double overtime,” Osborne said. “I just can’t wait to get back out on this football field and watch these guys compete on Friday night.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
Aug. 25 - at Glenwood
Sept. 1 - at Lee-Scott Academy
Sept. 8 - vs Covenant Academy
Sept. 15 - vs Whitefield Academy
Sept. 22 - vs Life Christian Academy
Sept. 29 - at Community Christian
Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 13 - at Creekside Christian Academy
Oct. 20 - at Griffin Christian
Oct. 27 - vs Georgia Force
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Brian Osborne (7th season at Calvary Christian, 7th overall as head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record) 5-6 (3-0)
Playoffs: GICAA First Round
Returning Starters on Offense: 4
Returning Starters on Defense: 2
Comments