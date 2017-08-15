Hardaway to build off 2016, ‘shock the city’ in ‘17

Hardaway’s five-win season in 2016 gave the Hawks its highest win total since 2010, but to head coach Michael Woolridge, it was far from the ultimate goal.
Woolridge received recognition after he led his alma mater to a 5-4 record that fell short of a playoff berth. Five wins might have been enough to gain the community’s attention and respect, but to Woolridge, it was simply a step toward the team’s true objectives.
“We don’t praise mediocrity here,” Woolridge said. “We’re looking to get into the playoffs this year. We’re putting the five wins behind us because it’s a new season. We’re ready to do more than that. Nobody on this field is content with being 5-4. Nothing good comes out of average.”
Although last season fell short of expectations in Woolridge’s eyes, it was enough to motivate the Hawks players as they prepared for 2017. Throw in a new-look spread offense, and the result is true excitement within the Hawks program.
According to Woolridge, the Hawks offense begins with senior running back Marco Lee, who rushed for 836 yards and four touchdowns one year ago. Lee was honest in his thoughts about his junior season, stating the team let several wins slip away through their own errors.
“We know that we could have won way more games than we did last year if we would have been working a little bit harder and not making the bad mistakes we were making,” Lee said.
Woolridge explained the key for Lee and Company to take that next step is winning road games against quality opponents. In 2016, Hardaway went 1-2 in true road games outside of Columbus, with the win being a three-point squeaker over Harris County. The Hawks have four true road games this season, including a crucial region game against Cairo on Sept. 15 right after the Hawks’ bye week.
“Everything we’ve done -- when we scrimmaged people this summer, the spring game on the road -- was strategically planned,” Woolridge said. “We wanted to play good teams on the road. We went up to Smiths Station and played this summer and we went to Manchester for an 11-on-11 against them. Just beating a quality team on the road is what it’s going to take for us to get where we need to be.”
The spring game that Woolridge mentioned showed a lot of promise in Hardaway’s offense. The Hawks put up 30 points in a shootout with Upson-Lee, with wide receiver Jakhari Thomas reeling in three touchdown catches.
“Coach Woolridge is great, and he’s got a lot of momentum with the new offense,” Thomas said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding.”
The Hawks return a considerable amount of starters from 2016, and while that means experience is on its way back, with that comes confidence. The upperclassmen got their first taste of really winning one year ago, but it was still not to the level everyone involved is aiming for.
That’s all the more reason for the group to hit its target this go around.
“You can’t just settle for winning five games,” senior middle linebacker Clyde Albright said. “You’ve got to shoot for greatness and go for the championship. Why not?”
Several of the players said Woolridge has been in their ears all offseason, telling them they can be great if they put the effort in. Those same guys admitted the summer work has been a grind, but they understand the intent from their head coach and the rest of the staff.
Hardaway showed itself capable of contending in 2016, but the Hawks have every intention of making that season simply the first wave of something even bigger.
“We’re excited,” senior outside linebacker Adrian Dunham said. “There’s emotions because we know it’s our last year, so we know we’ve got to give it all. I think we’re going to shock the city this year.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 17 - at Troup (Callaway Stadium)
Aug. 26 - vs Harris County (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 1 - at Lee County
Sept. 8 - BYE WEEK
Sept. 15 - at Cairo
Sept. 22 - vs Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 29 - at Westover (Mills Stadium)
Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 12 - vs Northside (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 19 - vs Americus-Sumter (Memorial Stadium)
Oct. 28 - vs Carver (Kinnett Stadium)
Nov. 3 - vs Shaw (Kinnett Stadium)
Head Coach: Michael Woolridge (2nd season at Hardaway, 2nd as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 5-4 (3-4)
Playoffs: No
Returning Starters on Offense: 7
Returning Starters on Defense: 9
