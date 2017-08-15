Hardaway to build off 2016, ‘shock the city’ in ‘17

1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting Pause

2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 15 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

2:29 High School Football Preview: Calvary Christian Knights

1:06 Spotlight on smartphone technician Brandon Heard

2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

1:44 Ceremony honors Georgia military veterans

5:51 Tips to safely view, understand solar eclipse

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered