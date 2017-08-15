Glenwood embracing increase in attention, expectations

As Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson walked around The Swamp on Thursday, he pointed out the stadium’s recent renovations.
A crew was hard at work in the Phenix City heat installing the final pieces of a fence around the football field. The Glenwood press box has already been updated, and the opponent’s stands across the field have been replaced.
The stadium improvements are a lot like the Gators program, which Gibson is in the process of building up.
The Gators put together a strong season in 2016, winning eight games and advancing to the AISA Class 3A semifinals. Now back with several playmakers from last season as well as a handful of touted transfers, Glenwood has the looks of a program on the cusp of new heights.
“There’s high expectations,” Gibson said. “You’ve got a Division I wide receiver (Cameron O’Neil) out there that nobody can cover. I wanted us to be a little further ahead this summer, but I can guarantee you if you interviewed every coach in the country, they would say the same thing.”
Gibson, the head coach and director of football operations of the Columbus Lions, admitted that last year he had to adjust to coaching high school football for the first time since 2004. He didn’t have the luxury of cutting players and finding others who fit his schemes better; it was about working with what he had.
Going into his second year, talent certainly won’t be an issue.
O’Neil is one of the top recruits in the area and recently committed to Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver is someone Gibson said is always the best player on the field. This season, it will just be a matter of getting him the ball.
“I know we have a lot more talent (than last year),” O’Neil said. “We still have to put some pieces together, but I know we’re going to be good. The way coach Gibson coaches, I know we’re going to have a good season.”
Gibson gave props to several Gators who have made strides through the summer, including running back and wide receiver Trevor Crisco, linebacker Chad Dykes and wide receiver Mason Hurd. There’s also quarterback Bryce Valero and defensive lineman Kelcey Allen, two transfer players who Gibson also praised for their summer efforts.’
Valero and Allen are just a few of the experienced players who have joined Glenwood for the 2017 season. In building up the team, the interest from outsiders has certainly been a positive sign.
“From a high school player’s standpoint, you don’t have to go to a 7A school to go to college,” Gibson said. “(Former Glenwood fullback) Kashe Boatner goes to Kansas, and Cam committed to Pitt. It doesn’t matter anymore. I think kids are saying, ‘I can go to Glenwood, get a great education, play in the state playoffs every year and get recognized. Why not?’”
Gibson said his biggest area of emphasis is his team playing as one. With the numerous new additions, several players will be competing for the right to touch the football every Friday night. The offense can only get so many Gators the ball, so everyone being unselfish for the benefit of the team will be a necessity.
Gibson pointed out that one of the consequences of last year’s run to the playoffs is that onlookers’ expectations have changed. Before, the Gators flew under the radar, which Gibson felt helped them upend unexpecting teams. Gibson prefers that underdog status, but it certainly won’t be afforded to his squad anymore.
His star wideout, however, wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I like the pressure,” O’Neil said. “I think our team deals with it well. That’s what we thrive off of in games. We like doubt.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Monroe Academy (Huntingdon College)
Aug. 25 - vs Calvary Christian
Sept. 1 - vs Northside Methodist
Sept. 8 - at Lee-Scott Academy
Sept. 15 - vs Tuscaloosa Academy
Sept. 22 - at Morgan Academy
Sept. 29 - vs Pike Liberal Arts
Oct. 5 - at Edgewood Academy
Oct. 13 - vs Bessemer Academy
Oct. 20 - at Springwood School
Oct. 27 - vs Abbeville Christian
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Jason Gibson (2nd season at Glenwood, 4th overall as a high school head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 8-4 (4-1)
Playoffs: AISA Class 3A Semifinals
Returning Starters on Offense: 3
Returning Starters on Defense: 4
