Harris County looks to return to winning ways in 2017

Last season, Harris County started the season 3-1 with the hopes of becoming a true threat in Class 5A. However, the tables turned down the stretch, as injuries and bad breaks left the Tigers with six consecutive losses to end the year.
This time around, second-year head coach Zac Howard and his players are determined to put together a 10-game stretch worthy of watching.
“I think we’ve all got a new attitude about us,” Howard said. “We know what to expect. We know the new routine we wanted of them last year. Everybody bought in last year, but we just couldn’t get rolling. We hit in an injury bug about midway through the season and couldn’t get over that hump..”
Howard was candid in discussing his first season as a head coach. He admitted he’s learned to delegate more in his second year, allowing his assistants to shoulder the load more than before. The Tigers are switching from a three-man defensive front to a four-man, something Howard said he’s much more comfortable coaching.
Howard also said he’s trimmed down the Tigers’ offensive playbook, something inspired by an unlikely source.
“I read an article this year, and it was a college coach talking about a kicker,” Howard said. “He said, ‘I’m not scared of a kicker who’s kicked 100 different kicks once. I’m scared of the kicker who’s kicked that one kick 100 times.’ We took that to heart, and after our self scout we narrowed down our playbook.”
Howard called out his offensive line, saying the unit will be the one which carries the Tigers in 2017. Senior center Connor Wills is the leader of that unit, and rightly so. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Wills is a player who has taken it upon himself to push his teammates in the weight room and during practice.
Wills joked that “Tiger Beach,” the sand pit the players worked in during the summer, left him with a taste of what being a Marine is like. He added that his teammates have all displayed the right attitude and that there’s a stronger sense of togetherness with this squad than before.
“I’ve been very happy and very pleased,” Wills said. “We’re definitely coming back stronger this year. Being tougher has been one of our goals, and we have achieved it, especially the offensive and defensive lines. All we do every day in the trenches is go hard.”
Wills on offense and senior free safety Trevon Hudson are two players that Howard pointed out as true leaders. Howard explained it’s great to have guys with that drive on both sides of the ball, as the players holding each other in check is crucial for his team’s chances.
“I tell them all the time, ‘It needs to be a player-led team. A coach-led team can only take you so far,’” Howard said. “With a player-led team, there’s no limitations. They’re buying into that.”
The Tigers are eager to bounce back and have the opportunity in a region where only one team posted an above-.500 overall record in 2016. Players like Wills and Hudson will likely need to be at the forefront for it to happen, but according to Howard, everyone’s ready to roll.
“We always try to compete out here at practice to pull the best out of each other,” Howard said. “I think that competition factor is nipping at them, to go out there and see if they’re better than somebody else.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Carver
Aug. 26 - at Hardaway (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 1 - BYE WEEK
Sept. 8 - vs Shaw
Sept. 15 - at Perry
Sept. 21 - at Callaway (Callaway Stadium)
Sept. 29 - vs Worth County
Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 13 - at Warner Robins (McConnell Talbott Stadium)
Oct. 20 - vs Veterans
Oct. 27 - at Bainbridge
Nov. 3 - vs Thomas County Central
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Zac Howard (2nd season at Harris County, 2nd season overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 3-7 (0-4)
Playoffs: No
Returning Starters on Offense: 5
Returning Starters on Defense: 5
Comments