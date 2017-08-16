Jordan works to make 2016’s disappointments distant memories

In Justin Newman’s mind, this fall will truly be his first season as Jordan head coach.
Newman is actually going into his second year with the Red Jackets but experienced a lot of firsts this offseason. The team was able to have a full spring, unlike when Newman was hired late in the goings after the 2015 season. This summer was not so much about introductions but about implementations, building a better understanding of what Newman wanted his guys to do.
He also has the luxury of more coaches on hand this time around, something he lacked during the summer of 2016. Newman said you can’t handle a football team by yourself, though he took his best crack at it one year ago.
“Truthfully, even though we went 0-10 last year, I feel like this is Year 1,” Newman said. “It’s a complete night and day difference from last year’s team, not saying anything about the kids who graduated. Being able to have more of a routine and have more faces watching people, it’s huge.”
Newman pointed to the lacking attention to detail as a major detriment last season. For the most part, the offense kept up with its opponents in the early goings, but when mistakes were made, the games tended to spiral out of control.
“Last season, we would hold up the first quarter, but by the end of the game everybody wanted to argue about what you did wrong instead of focusing on the next play,” senior defensive end and linebacker Victor Thomas said. “(Coach Newman) helps us stick together.”
Thomas is one of several Red Jackets that Newman is expecting big things from defensively. Jordan’s defense was its Achilles heel in 2016, as it surrendered at least 33 points in every single contest. Newman also pointed to linebacker Golden Strawther and safety Quinten Duke as two more Red Jackets who will be crucial in the team’s attempt to revitalize the defense.
“My dad (former Shaw head coach Scott Newman) has always told me it’s defense,” Newman said. “We’ve taken leaps and bounds on the defensive side of the football. We just didn’t stop people (in 2016), and we’ve put a real emphasis on that this year. They’re understanding the concepts, they’re buying in as a group and they’re all working together. I think that’s what’s really going to make the big difference for us.”
On the other side, Emmanuel Mann is set to orchestrate the offense at quarterback. Mann, who boasts a 4.4 40-yard dash time, has the benefit of several playmakers around him, such as running back Aaron Maxwell and wide receiver Cameron Green, who transferred from Central.
While the talent on hand is helpful, Newman also stressed how the players are keeping each other accountable. Teammates with that trait were few and far between last season, leading to departures, tough love and hurt feelings.
Now, thanks to players like Duke, Newman gets to step back much more than he did one year ago.
“Everybody is on the same page and putting in work. We’re pushing each other,” Duke said. “I don’t have no playing around when we’re out there. When we hit the field, it’s serious.”
Newman said he was impressed with his team’s spring scrimmage against Marion County, a game in which Jordan was missing several key players due to track but still stayed in contention. His debut as a head football coach in 2016 was far from ideal, but given Newman’s outlook for 2017, it’s left him none the worse for wear.
“I haven’t been excited like this in a while,” Newman said. “I’m always excited for football, but I couldn’t wait for school to get started, and that’s a first.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - at Brookstone
Aug. 26 - vs Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 1 - BYE WEEK
Sept. 8 - vs Northside (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 15 - vs Manchester (Memorial Stadium)
Sept. 22 - at Upson-Lee
Sept. 28 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 6 - vs Spencer (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 13 - at Lamar County
Oct. 20 - at Heard County
Oct. 28 - vs Temple (Kinnett Stadium)
Nov. 2 - at Callaway
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Justin Newman (2nd season at Jordan, 2nd overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 0-10 (0-5)
Playoffs: No
Returning Starters on Offense: 2
Returning Starters on Defense: 4
