Manchester to make run at region title and more

A quick look at the Manchester Blue Devils shows something special could be brewing.
The roster is overflowing with talent with players such as highly-recruited linebacker Jontavious Ferguson, safety Kalil Brawner and fullback Kevin Turner. Third-year head coach Evan Hochstetler has quickly built up the program, jumping from eight wins in 2015 to 10 last season.
Given the coaching and the talent, the Blue Devils have the potential to contend for a state title. The tough part, clearly, is turning those dreams into reality.
For Hochstetler, the offseason work has at least set his squad up in a favorable position.
“The summer has probably been our best percentage as far as kids showing up,” Hochstetler said. “I thought we had a real solid June, especially for a Class A program that shares our athletes with our other sports. After dead week, we had two really good weeks. As far as the summer and workouts go, the kids definitely got bigger, faster and stronger.”
For Hochstetler, his big emphasis going into 2017 is consistency. He said Manchester’s Wing-T offense has remained relatively the same, albeit perhaps more advanced given the senior-heavy roster. It’s the same style of aggressiveness in the Blue Devils’ 4-4 defense, which has been an unrelenting unit the last few years.
As complicated as football can be, Hochstetler has no intentions of reinventing the wheel this fall.
“We’ve got a foundation of what we do scheme wise, and we know we’re not going to get off that foundation,” Hochstetler said. “When it comes down to it, we’ve got to hang our hat on five plays on offense and being really good at blocking those five plays. Defensively, we have to play our traditional style of Manchester defense. It’s about flying to the ball and hitting somebody.”
Hochstetler’s simplistic look at the playcalling certainly benefits from the players he has to execute it. Along with the aforementioned Blue Devils, he said to look out for offensive guard and defensive tackle JT Waller, defensive offensive tackle and defensive end Raeshawn Walton, and defensive end and tight end Jerquavion Mahone.
Hochstetler’s 2017 team has the potential to make history, but it’s all about staying the course. Hochstetler takes the regular season in three phrases: Non-region play, region play and the region championship game.
“When this coaching staff came into Manchester, I promised our community that we’re going to put ourselves in the position to compete for region championships,” Hochstetler said. “We want to get better each week during non-region and be ready to get at it during the region. When it comes to region, our goal is to win our side of the region and compete for the region championship on Nov. 3.”
If his Blue Devils can follow his plan of progression, the players and fans should be able to mark that first Friday of November on their calendars.
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Greenville
Aug. 25 - vs Luella
Sept. 1 - at Southwest (Henderson Stadium)
Sept. 8 - BYE WEEK
Sept. 15 - at Jordan (Memorial Stadium)
Sept. 22 - vs Marion County
Sept. 29 - at Central (Talbotton)
Oct. 6 - at Pacelli
Oct. 13 - vs Brookstone
Oct. 20 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 27 - Region crossover game
Nov. 3 - Region 4-A play-in game
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Evan Hochstetler (3rd season at Manchester, 3rd overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 10-2 (5-0)
Playoffs: GHSA Class A-Public quarterfinals
Returning Starters on Offense: 7
Returning Starters on Defense: 8
