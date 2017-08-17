Northside looking to take reigns as Muscogee County’s best

The Northside Patriots have seen their win total jump from four games in 2014 to six the past two seasons, making the playoffs in all three of those seasons. Now with a talented defense and a new quarterback, the Patriots are itching to take the next step as a program.
Northside head coach Morgan Ingram said he’s been satisfied with the work his squad has put in since the 2016 season ended. Though the Patriots only return seven starters, he said numerous players have bought in and started filling the roles vacated by those who have moved on.
For Ingram, the key to Northside becoming a true contender in Class 4A is consistency.
“There’s been games where we’ve gotten out to leads and ended up giving up the lead or something like that,” Ingram said. “We’ve just got to play a lot more consistent than what we’ve done. That’s one of our areas of focus: Raising the effort level, trying to build a program that can be more consistent and hopefully win more football games.”
Luckily for Ingram, his defense returns arguably the most consistent defender in the Bi-City in senior linebacker Caleb Johnson.
Johnson, who has 13 offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee, has had the to balance the challenge of being recruited by the nation’s best schools while preparing for his senior season.
“It’s been hectic,” Johnson said. “They’ve really got us working in here at Northside. We’re always in the weight room, running or doing something. We’re doing a lot to get better every day and beat everybody we can.”
Johnson is one of only four returning starters on defense, joined by linebackers Ka-Shawn Robinson and Fred Davis as well as defensive lineman Talon Gamble. Johnson, however, doesn’t see this as an issue, mainly because of the way he and the other upperclassmen have worked with the other Patriots.
“Not a knock against the class from last year, but they weren’t as much as leaders as we are now,” Johnson said. “We have a lot more leaders who are willing to push our younger guys to be better. You’re only as strong as your weakest link.”
Gamble explained that lack of leadership won’t be a concern for his senior season.
“I feel like last year we didn’t put in enough work for what we were expecting to have,” Gamble said. “This year, we’ve got a young group of guys who are eager, hungry and ready to compete. We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we’re helping lead the way for these young guys to come up.”
While the Patriots’ defense seems stable enough, the offense will be engineered by a fresh face. Sophomore Chandler Blanton, who Ingram dubbed “Little Tebow” for his athletic ability and No. 15 jersey, will be the Patriots quarterback. Though Blanton lacks experience, Ingram said he’s been impressed with how he’s settled into his new starting role.
If Blanton can get settled in and get on the same page with players like wide receiver Quincy Brown, the Patriots offense can be just as formidable as the defense. The outlook of the five Region 1-4A teams in Columbus remains up in the air, and there’s a legitimate chance Northside could claim the top spot among them in 2017.
The possibility to go out and prove that the Patriots are a top-tier team has Johnson and the others ready to hit the field once again.
“I’m revved up,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty serious around here right now. I can’t wait. We’re going to strive to be great, no doubt.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Kendrick (Kinnett Stadium)
Aug. 25 - BYE WEEK
Aug. 31 - vs Spencer (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 8 - vs Jordan (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 15 - vs Carver (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 22 - at Americus-Sumter
Sept. 29 - vs Columbus
Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 12 - vs Hardaway (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 19 - vs Shaw (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 27 - vs (Kinnett Stadium)
Nov. 3 - at Westover
Head Coach: Morgan Ingram (5th season at Northside, 7th overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 6-5 (4-3)
Playoffs: GHSA Class 4A First Round
Returning Starters on Offense: 3
Returning Starters on Defense: 4
