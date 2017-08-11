Property tax appeals deadline fast approaching, so don’t delay

Want to appeal your 2017 Muscogee County property tax assessment?
Then you better hurry. Monday is the deadline to file the paperwork.
This year’s appeals process has been particularly hectic for tax assessors because of unprecedented tax increases. So it’s best to get there early.
To file an appeal, you must fill the form included in your tax assessment and submit it to the Board of Tax Assessors for review. On Monday, appeals can be filed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tax Assessors Office located in the Citizens Service Center, 3111 Citizens Way.
If you’re dissatisfied with the conclusion, you can go before the Board of Equalization, which will listen to both sides and make a determination. If that doesn’t work, you can file an appeal to the Superior Court of Muscogee County, where you will have the option of a jury trial to determine the value of your property. That option requires a fee.
Many of the tax increases are the result of a countywide reassessment that tax assessors conducted in conjunction with a software conversion project. About 46 percent of the parcels increased in valuation, some as high as 1,000 percent.
Columbus Council passed a resolution last week, asking tax assessors to roll back valuations to 2016 levels. The Board of Tax assessors is expected to consider the issue Monday, but Board Chairman Chester Randolph told the Ledger-Enquirer that a rollback is highly unlikely.
Under Georgia code, the State Revenue Commissioner cannot approve the digest when 8 percent or more of the assessed value in dispute is on appeal and 8 percent or more of the number of properties is on appeal. The Muscogee digest approval would be jeopardized if the number of appeals reaches 5,548 parcels.
Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams said there were 4,905 appeals filed as of Wednesday, which is 7 percent of the number of notices that were sent out. He said 1,485 of the cases had been reviewed by tax assessors, and a recommendation was made.
“The 8 percent of the number of appeals filed, we probably will reach that 8 percent threshold,” he said. “But there’s a second 8 percent threshold, which is the value in dispute. And I personally don’t think we’re going to reach that. Right now that’s at 1.6 percent.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
