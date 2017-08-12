Opelika teen found shot dead on Easy Street

A teen was found dead in the 100 block of Easy Street early Saturday after a shooting in Opelika, Ala., police said.
Ladarius Marquise Cardwell, 19, of Opelika was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:22 a.m. shooting, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala., for a postmortem examination.
The death remains under investigation as a homicide by the Opelika Police Department.
Police were called about 1:20 a.m. on a gunshot victim. Police, paramedics and firefighters from the Opelika Fire Department found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Harris said the death is the 17th homicide investigated this year by the Lee County Coroner’s Office .
Authorities are still in the early stages on an investigation. Anyone with information on the case or may have seen something in the area is urged to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220, the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line at 334-745-8686.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
