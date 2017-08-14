Court: Sex offender stomped woman so hard he broke bones in her face

A convicted sex offender pleaded guilty Monday to stomping a woman’s head so hard he broke the bones in her face.
Judge Maureen Gottfried sentenced 54-year-old David Patrick Ward Sr. to 15 years with three to serve and the rest on probation for the Feb. 17 assault on a 44-year-old woman with whom he was living at the time.
Ward pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. Prosecutors dropped a second charge of aggravated assault.
Prosecutors said police called to an Elvan Avenue home at 11:45 p.m. found the woman bleeding profusely from the nose, with bruises and swelling around her eyes. She told them Ward came home drunk, and was enraged she had locked the door and gone to bed, and hadn’t opened it for him as quickly as he thought she should have.
He started throwing things and upending furniture, including an antique cabinet that was the only item the woman had left that had belonged to her great-grandmother, police said. Then he pushed her down and kicked and stomped her face, leaving a trail of blood.
She was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where an examination determined she had broken bones on either side of her nose. Police arrested Ward nearby, finding him “obviously intoxicated,” prosecutors said.
Despite this ordeal, the victim filed a March 10 notice that she did not want Ward to be prosecuted for attacking her. His attorney, Vanessa Flournoy, filed a July 28 motion demanding a speedy trial.
The case was resolved Monday during a probation hearing related to Ward’s failing to register as a sex offender two years ago.
Convicted of statutory rape and child molestation March 1, 2002, in Jackson County, Ga., Ward was released on probation in March 2010.
On Sept. 14, 2015, he was accused of failing to register as a sex offender. Probation officers said he gave them a Fulton Avenue address when in fact he was staying at the Efficiency Lodge on Macon Road in Columbus. Ward pleaded guilty and was given five years’ probation.
