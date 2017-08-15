Prosecutor: Officer breaks door, rescues woman beaten with cane at Ralston Towers

A prosecutor Tuesday described a dramatic rescue in which a Columbus police officer broke through a door at the Ralston Towers to rescue a screaming woman a resident was beating with a cane.
Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Schwartz told the story to Superior Court Judge Ben Richardson as 60-year-old Albert Lee Spivey sought a reduction in his bonds on felony charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of obstructing police.
Police Cpl. Patrick Knight was summoned to investigate a disturbance inside the low-income apartment building at 3:56 p.m. on Feb. 16, Schwartz said. When he got to the door of the apartment in the towers at 211 W. 12th St., he heard screams.
According to Schwartz, here’s what happened next:
“Don’t hit me! Please stop hitting me!” Knight heard the woman yelling.
He banged on the door, identifying himself as a police officer, but no one came to it.
“Let me go!” he heard the woman shout. “Let me go to the door!”
But still no one opened it, so Knight kicked it in.
Inside he found Spivey and a 33-year-old woman who had been training to be a medical technician. Spivey had beaten her so badly across the eyes with his wooden cane that he injured her orbital lobes, and her face rapidly was swelling, Schwartz said.
She said evidence in the case includes video from Knight’s body camera, which captured the woman’s face ballooning until her eyes swelled shut, and she began bumping into walls and exclaiming, “I can’t see!”
Spivey’s attorney, public defender Vanessa Flournoy, argued the victim fought back, so Spivey was not the sole aggressor. “She injured him as well. ... It was a mutual fight,” she told Richardson.
Schwartz afterward said the police video doesn’t show Spivey having any injuries.
The prosecutor praised Knight’s acting swiftly to stop the attack: “He did great work on this case, and deserves credit for intervening in a situation which, while it was bad, could have ended up being much worse.”
Spivey’s bonds are set at $10,000 on each felony count and $250 for the misdemeanor, totaling $20,250. After hearing Schwartz’s account of the assault, Richardson declined to lower them.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments