Strong Junior Olympics showings add to Tri-City Striders’ triumphs

Several members of the Tri-City Striders track team put up remarkable performances at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Ypsilanti, Mich., from July 29 to Aug. 5. Thirty-three of the team’s 69 athletes qualified in the near-12,000-person field after strong showings at the Club Championships in Orlando two weeks earlier.
At the Junior Olympic Games’ close, nine of the athletes — Tre’vion Brown, David Copeland, Quandaveus Gilliam, Marquiste Jackson, Treyvon Jones, Tyrian Jilles, Jonathan Myrthil, Alec Tanksley and Renee Trapp — medalled by finishing eighth or better in their respective age groups and events. Those nine are subsequently honored as Junior Olympian All-Americans.
“This has been a real successful year,” head coach Spivey Green said. “When you go and compete against that level, you no longer have just state champions. State champions no longer get fifth or sixth place because the level of competition is raised tremendously.”
Green explained the strong Junior Olympics showing was a big moment in the Striders’ year-long efforts. He said their efforts heat up each November with the cross country portion of events. Not long after the calendar turns to a new year, the participants switch to indoor track. The indoor track season then transitions to spring and summer track.
Green works around the schedules of the local high schools in order for the athletes to contribute for their schools and the Striders. The time demands the athletes face for both is considerable, but with milestones like the Junior Olympics, the product is hard to ignore.
“These people took the time to come do something that’s constructive during the summer,” Green said. “These guys and gals didn’t get to go to Panama City, because they were out there training to get themselves to the Junior Olympics.”
Tri-City — aptly named for its athletes from the Columbus, Ft. Benning and Phenix City areas — is now in its 13th year. The non-profit team has been a way for Green, a Columbus native and Jordan High School graduate, to give to the local athletes as well as carry on his passion for coaching. Green has coached athletics for 42 years, including while he was in the military.
The Striders’ standout showings in Michigan reassured Green that he and his assistants haven’t lost anything after all this time.
“It lets us know that we’re not disconnected with these student-athletes,” Green said. “We have one of our athletes who is in cancer remission (Dailyna Hall). She’s 13 and couldn’t even walk three years ago, and now she’s running the half-mile and the mile and is successful at it. We have kids who have been obese and had kids make fun of them for it. Now they’ve shucked the weight down, are running and are champions. To sit back and see it come to full fruition, I really can’t put it into words.”
For Green, his major concern isn’t having his athletes excel at high-profile events but to instead translate their athleticism into collegiate opportunities. His latest crop of participants have made good on that goal, with 15 receiving Division I scholarships.
The team’s alumni are scattered throughout rosters across the country, from local schools such as UAB or Georgia all the way up to Pittsburgh. According to Green, those athletes have also continually impressed their new coaches.
“We’ve had reports back from the different institutions saying these guys’ work ethics are already (so strong) and they don’t understand why,” Green said. “It’s because all of them have already been there and done that.”
From now until Oct. 3, the focus is back on many of those alumni. Green said a considerable number return to train with the coaches in an effort to raise their ceilings. After that, Green turns his full attention to his 2017-2018 squad.
Green emphasized how much of a buy-in those college athletes had with the Striders, saying those interested in joining must do the same in order to find success.
“You can’t just get it overnight,” Green said. “We don’t got no magic dust. Those athletes who are now at Division I schools, they’re three or four years into the program. There ain’t no quick fix.”
Green complimented the efforts by the team’s other six coaches as well as Shanti Moore and Ginette Trapp, who are the designated “team moms” for the group. Green explained how costly the team’s travel and various other expenses can be but made it clear it’s not going to slow him down anytime soon.
“We do it because it’s our passion,” Green said. “My wife’s said this is my ministry, and my minister said it’s my ministry. That’s why I’ve been at it for so long.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Athletes who qualified for Junior Olympics (Bold indicates medalists)
Tre’vion Brown - 4x100, 4x400
David Copeland - 4x100 alt, 4x800, 4x400 B
Quandaveus Gilliam, 400 h, 4x800 alt
Marquiste Jackson - 400 h, 4x400 alt, 4x800 alt
Tyrian Jilles - 3000 w, javelin, 4x100
Treyvon Jones - 200, 4x100, 4x400
Jonathan Myrthil - 800 m, 1500, 4x400, 4x800
Alec Tanksley - Long jump, 4x100, 4x400 A
Renee Trapp - Javelin, 4x100
Cortlin Allen - 4x400 B, 4x8 alt
Al Britton - 3000 m, 4x800
Mariyah Brown - Turbo
Miguel Christian - Turbo
Bobby Coleman - Turbo, shot
Bria Coleman - Turbo javelin, shot putt
Cameron Coleman - 1500 w, turbo
Kayln Coleman - 1500w, turbo
Jakayla Fields - 1500 racewalk
Dailyna Hall - 1500 m run, 3000 m
Jaylin Holiday - 4x100 alt, 4x400 B
Keldrick Lee - 3000 w
Matthew Manns - 4x800, 4x400 B
Jhikayla Mathis - 3000 racewalk, (alt 4x100)
Tyrese McPhatter - 100, 4x100
Jaleigha Moore - 1500 racewalk
Chris Phillips - TJ, 4x400 B, 4x 8 alt
Thalia Sutherland - 4x100
Thenorris Thomas - 1500 w, turbo
Kailaha Thrasher - 4x100
Torri Townsend - Javelin
Eric Wilson - 1500 w
Haley Wilson - 800 m, 1500 m, 3000 m
Sarah Wilson - 3000 m
Comments