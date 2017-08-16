Here’s what it looks like inside Christ the King Catholic Church after the fire

More Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:29

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Pause
Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony 6:33

Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony

Man killed at Gray apartment complex 1:20

Man killed at Gray apartment complex

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 2:07

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

  • Raw video: Scenes from inside Christ the King Catholic Church after fire

    Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain, Ga., was struck by lightning late Tuesday evening. Firefighters worked until about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning and a flare up happened in the sanctuary around 6:30 a.m.

Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain, Ga., was struck by lightning late Tuesday evening. Firefighters worked until about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning and a flare up happened in the sanctuary around 6:30 a.m. Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain, Ga., was struck by lightning late Tuesday evening. Firefighters worked until about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning and a flare up happened in the sanctuary around 6:30 a.m. Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

Here’s what it looks like inside Christ the King Catholic Church after the fire

By Alva James-Johnson and Sarah Robinson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com, srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 11:42 AM

UPDATED August 16, 2017 02:26 PM

Father Ron Madden of Christ the King Catholic Church said the building and roof have suffered fire and smoke damage.

Inside, a large crucifix dangled in the sanctuary. The gift of a visitor, it was hand-carved in Hawaii and had a value of $50,000.

Madden said the church had mass at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the building was struck by lightning at about 8:45 p.m. The fire was mainly in the sanctuary area.

"They came from all over the county, EMS as well, and they worked hard until about 5 a.m. in the morning," Madden said of the emergency responders and fire fighters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said they were able to save the stained glass windows, and that it will be “quite a while” before the area will be restored.

He said that when the firefighters left in the morning, they warned that there could be a flare up, and one did occur later, at 6:30 a.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:29

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Pause
Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony 6:33

Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony

Man killed at Gray apartment complex 1:20

Man killed at Gray apartment complex

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 2:07

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

  • Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony

    Brookstone's Katherine Snavely, Trey Lingo and Leslie Harris talk about their future

Brookstone athletes discuss signing ceremony

View More Video