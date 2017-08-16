Here’s what it looks like inside Christ the King Catholic Church after the fire

Father Ron Madden of Christ the King Catholic Church said the building and roof have suffered fire and smoke damage.
Inside, a large crucifix dangled in the sanctuary. The gift of a visitor, it was hand-carved in Hawaii and had a value of $50,000.
Madden said the church had mass at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the building was struck by lightning at about 8:45 p.m. The fire was mainly in the sanctuary area.
"They came from all over the county, EMS as well, and they worked hard until about 5 a.m. in the morning," Madden said of the emergency responders and fire fighters.
He said they were able to save the stained glass windows, and that it will be “quite a while” before the area will be restored.
He said that when the firefighters left in the morning, they warned that there could be a flare up, and one did occur later, at 6:30 a.m.
