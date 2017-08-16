Cash reward offered in Wells Fargo Bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Columbus Police Department are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information leading to the identity of a suspect in Wednesday’s robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on Whittlesey Boulevard.
The 2:20 p.m. holdup is under investigation by the Atlanta Division-Columbus resident agency of the FBI and local police. Authorities said the man entered the 5538 Whittlesey Blvd. bank in Columbus Park Crossing and presented a note demanding money from a teller. The man was provided an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled from the bank on foot.
The FBI and police are offering a cash reward to anyone with information on the suspect’s identity. Callers may remain anonymous by calling 706-653-3400.
After the holdup, police blocked the entrances to the bank while police conducted a search outside the bank and at nearby businesses for clues in connection with the robbery. No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect was described as black, about 25-35 years-old with average height and medium build.
Comments