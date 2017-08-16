This a photo of the Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect in Columbus Park Crossing on Aug. 16, 2017.
Cash reward offered in Wells Fargo Bank robbery

By Ben Wright

August 16, 2017 9:18 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Columbus Police Department are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information leading to the identity of a suspect in Wednesday’s robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on Whittlesey Boulevard.

The 2:20 p.m. holdup is under investigation by the Atlanta Division-Columbus resident agency of the FBI and local police. Authorities said the man entered the 5538 Whittlesey Blvd. bank in Columbus Park Crossing and presented a note demanding money from a teller. The man was provided an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled from the bank on foot.

The FBI and police are offering a cash reward to anyone with information on the suspect’s identity. Callers may remain anonymous by calling 706-653-3400.

After the holdup, police blocked the entrances to the bank while police conducted a search outside the bank and at nearby businesses for clues in connection with the robbery. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was described as black, about 25-35 years-old with average height and medium build.

