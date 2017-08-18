Attorney: Officer hit Christian Redwine 11 times while firing 21 shots

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Attorney: Hearing for murder suspect accused of shooting man outside of church went as expected Pause 1:45 Columbus State professor talks about the Confederate monument on Broadway 1:33 Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 18 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:30 Raw video: Scenes from inside Christ the King Catholic Church after fire 1:31 Historic monument bears the carved initials of a young man's great-greatandfather 1:03 Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need 3:35 Attorney says autopsy shows Redwine shot 11 times by Columbus police officer after high-speed chase 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Michael Garner, defense attorney representing Hannah Wuenshel, gives an accounting of the officer-involved shooting where Christian Redwine was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer after a high-speed chase that ended in Phenix City, Alabama. Garner says Wuenshel was shot once and the other occupant of the car, Hunter Tills, was apparently shot twice. Mike Haskey Ledger-Enquirer